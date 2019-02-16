Booking it: Upcoming Books by Hamptons Celebrities

Many of us find ourselves completely enthralled with the lives of our Hamptons and North Fork celebrities: what they wear, where they dine, what they do in their spare time. This level of intel is often extremely hard to come by, unless of course the star pens a tome with all the juicy details. Here are some upcoming books to look forward to written by East End icons.

Martha Stewart, who has published almost 100 books to date, is finally working on her autobiography. She expects it to hit shelves “in about three years,” when Stewart will be 80.

Montauk’s Bill O’Reilly is working on a new, exclusive project: a President Donald Trump biography. After spending one-on-one time with Trump, the bestselling author plans to present a personal, non-political account of his path from childhood to the White House. Henry Holt & Co. will publish the book, which is tentatively slated for a 2020 release.

Bridgehamptonite Isaac Mizrahi‘s first memoir, appropriately titled I.M. A Memoir is set to release on February 26 through publisher Flatiron Books. It will delve into his upbringing as a young gay man in a Syrian Jewish Orthodox home, his experience with the disastrous AIDS epidemic, his person fears and struggles and his fashion triumphs.

The memoir of late East Ender and LGBTQ+ activist Edie Windsor will be published this October by St. Martin’s Press. Windsor started the memoir before her death in 2017, and has been completed by co-writer Joshua Lyon. Look for A Wild and Precious Life: A Memoir to hit shelves on October 8.

TouchPoint Press released the debut novel from former Dan’s Papers summer editor Christie Leigh Babirad on February 5. Described as an emotionally rich story of love and forgiveness, As the Winds Change, It’s Never Too Late to Forgive, explores what one might do if given one more chance to talk with someone who has passed away.

If you missed Amagansett resident Gwyneth Paltrow‘s latest cookbook, The Clean Plate, where have you been? Published by Grand Central Publishing, it features over 200 pages of simple recipes made from clean, healthy ingredients intended to strengthen body and spirit.