Alec Baldwin Portrays Historic Fall from Grace in ‘Framing John DeLorean’

Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin is set to star in yet another upcoming film, this time a documentary-style feature about the notorious American inventor of the DMC DeLorean car, famously driven through time in the Back to the Future series, starring fellow East Ender Michael J. Fox. IFC Films released the fascinating behind-the-scenes trailer for Framing John DeLorean on Thursday, March 7.

The trailer opens with DeLoreon’s son, Zachary Tavio DeLorean, expressing his surprise that it took so long for Hollywood to take interest in his father’s story, given the hyper thrilling nature of it. “He’s got cocaine, hot chicks, sports cars, bombed-out buildings, Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, FBI agents and hardcore drug dealers,” he says.

Framing John DeLorean, which blurs the line between documentary and feature film with interwoven archival footage and dramatic vignettes, will offer an in-depth look into John DeLorean the visionary, the American dreamer and the con man. It delves into the life, accomplishments and failures of the controversial automaker—from his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors to his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would take over the world to his eventual fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking.

The film stars Morena Baccarin as DeLorean’s supermodel wife Cristina Ferrare, Josh Charles as his business partner Bill Collins, Dean Winters as FBI agent John Valestra and Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale as himself. It also stars Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones, Dana Ashbrook, Sean Cullen and Josh Cooke. It’s directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Tamir Ardon, Nick Spice, Argott and Joyce.

Framing John DeLorean is sure to be a gripping look at a man who gambled everything he had in his pursuit of the American Dream. The film will release in theaters and on video on demand services on Friday, June 7, 2019.