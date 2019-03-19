Best of the Best Spotlight: Montauk’s Harvest on Fort Pond

Montauk’s popular farm-to-table restaurant Harvest on Fort Pond has been serving diners in one of the area’s most beautiful settings for over 20 years. It was a natural choice to win Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest for Restaurant Atmosphere. Its parent company, The Fort Pond Bay Company, also owns and runs Harvest on Hudson and Half Moon, both on the Hudson River in Westchester, just 12 miles north of Manhattan.

Harvest on Fort Pond’s menu is based on the traditional cuisines of the Mediterranean, with influences from Italy, France and Spain, as well as Greece, Turkey and Portugal. Executive Chef Jake Williams’ meals are inspired by fresh Montauk seafood and homegrown produce. He incorporates the freshest ingredients—including organic heirloom tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, zucchini, basil, parsley and other herbs and vegetables from their own on-site garden—into gourmet dishes. You can even dine al fresco, in the garden itself. Wooden tables below umbrellas are surrounded by low flagstone walls that cannot contain the verdant plants reaching for the sun. You can also watch the sunset over Fort Pond from a dining area, the lounge or from the bar which offers a sophisticated range of standards and creative cocktails.

Naturally, the menu changes with the seasons and always includes a variety of memorable daily specials. It’s not just platters of Tuscan-style cooking that tell you it’s a family-friendly place—reservations rain in for both Easter and Mother’s Day.

Locals know that whether you’re hosting an elegant waterfront wedding, an intimate cocktail party or a charity fundraiser, Harvest on Fort Pond can accommodate up to 120 guests with style and a memorable details in their rustic chic setting. In fact their staff will coordinate a custom menu, table setting, music, flowers and photography.

Harvest on Fort Pond is located at 11 South Emery Street, Montauk. For reservations and more information call 631-668-5574 or visit harvestfortpond.com.

Find more of the East End's best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don't forget to check out all our 2018 Dan's Best of the Best winners.

