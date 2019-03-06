Christie Brinkley Returns to ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

The Hamptons’ favorite supermodel Christie Brinkley is headed back to Broadway! The Bridgehampton resident is reprising her role as Roxie Hart in the Tony Award-winning production of Chicago for a four-week run of Broadway’s longest running American musical, from Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, May 12 at NYC’ Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th Street).

Prior to her appearance on Broadway, Brinkley will play shrewd murderess Roxie Hart in the Chicago National Tour at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona from March 29 to April 2, followed by a limited seven-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas from April 10–14.

Brinkley received critical acclaim in 2010 when she made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She continued her stage success, playing the character to sold-out audiences in London’s West End for a limited four-week run. And, back by popular demand, Brinkley once again donned her black sequins and flapper apparel for a return engagement on Broadway in 2012. She further honed her comedy chops in the hit show Celebrity Autobiography, where superstar memoirs are acted out live on stage, as well as in her recurring role as Gayle Gergich on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

For those who don’t know Chicago, which was also an Oscar-winning, 2002 film:

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Visit chicagothemusical.com for tickets and more info.