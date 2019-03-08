East End Kids Event Highlights: March 9–13, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, March 9–13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

YOGART with Bunny and Venice

March 9, 1 p.m.

Children age 5–8 are invited to join Bunny and Venice for a fun-filled class combining yoga and art. The class will start with basic yoga poses and mindfulness practices. After that, participants will design and paint their very own take home yoga mat. $50 per child, yoga mat included.

Mandala Yoga Center for Healing Arts, 10 Amagansett Square, Amagansett. 631-267-6144, mandalayoga.com

Goat on a Boat @ Bay Street Presents Fox Fables

March 9, 11 a.m.

Fox Fables is a combination of several Aesop’s Fables, inspired by the works of the 12th century storyteller Rabbi Berechiah ha-Nakdan. The story is about a fox who loses his precious tail and, with it, his identity. He tries to be several other animals instead—with hilarious results—before realizing the moral lesson of this ancient fable. Tickets $15–$25.

Bay Street Theater, Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Free Community Day

March 10, noon–3 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum celebrates the East End community, with a day of free admission and ongoing programs all afternoon. Engage in funducational activities including art workshops, live music, tours, refreshments and more. No advanced registration is required.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

ZIMA! A Magical Theatrical Scavenger Hunt

March 10, 1 p.m.

The Neo-Political Cowgirls present their annual, immersive theatrical scavenger hunt. Held outdoors in the beauty of Quogue Wildlife Refuge, audience members seek out the wild characters hidden on the path in search of clues to solve a riddle of mysterious origin. Enjoy warm drinks and cookies in the Nature Center after your walk. Adults $25, kids $15.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Express Yourself! Pollock Painting

March 13, 4 p.m.

Children ages 5–8 are invited to express themselves and their emotions by dripping paint from sticks and creating a unique abstract painting inspired by famous East End painter Jackson Pollock. Dress for a mess. Admission is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org