Martha Stewart Partners with Canopy Growth to Create CBD Pet Products

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart has tapped into a rapidly growing market: cannabinoids. On February 27, she announced a new partnership with Canopy Growth, a major global supplier, to develop a line of hemp-derived CBD products for pets. Suddenly, her scrambled eggs from a cappuccino maker don’t seem so out of the ordinary.

Stewart will act as an advisor, and Canopy Growth will work directly with her consumer brand partner Sequential Brands Group. “I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” said Stewart in the release. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.” Currently, several clinical trials for the pet health products are underway.

Celebrity endorsement of cannabinoids is becoming quite common, for example North Haven’s Jimmy Buffett signed on to a medical marijuana startup in September. Big names help aid in creating legitimacy for the products in the eyes of consumers, and Stewart’s name is like the touch of Midas. From Aerosoles shoes to organizational products at Staples, nearly everything she’s touched has turned to gold.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” says Canopy Growth chairman and co-CEO Bruce Linton. “Martha is one of a kind, and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

In fact, it was another celebrity investor that got Stewart’s name to Linton in the first place. CNBC reports that Snoop Dogg, her co-star on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, has been in partnership with Canopy Growth’s subsidiary Tweed since 2016. While Snoop Dogg has been an open supporter of recreational marijuana use, it was Stewart that Linton was the most excited for. “I was probably more excited to meet Martha than I think almost any other celebrity I’ve been introduced to,” Linton told CNBC. “I’m running a very large marijuana company, and here I am meeting a person considered a leader on all things etiquette.”