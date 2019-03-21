North Fork Event Highlights: March 23–27, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 23–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Mastermind Event 2019

March 27, 5:30 p.m.

The East End Women’s Network offers a unique opportunity for brainstorming, education, peer accountability and support in a group setting aimed at sharpening your business and personal skills. Members challenge each other to set strong goals and, more importantly, to accomplish them. Tickets are $25.

Spirit’s Promise, 2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727 7600, riverheadchamber.com

Spring Heirloom Basket Weaving

March 23, 10 a.m.

Join instructor Barbara Chuvalas in weaving a beautiful heirloom basket, just in time for spring and Easter. Build your basket from the wooden base up using pastel-colored reed. Make sure to bring scissors, 20 spring-clip clothes pins, a spray bottle, a small flat-head screwdriver, needle-nose pliers and a pencil. Registration and materials fee total $85.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Organic Lawn Care and Landscaping Workshop

March 23, 10:30 a.m.

Join the North Fork Environmental Council and the North Fork Audubon Society for their third annual landscaping workshop. The day features presentations on organic lawn care practices, including tips on organic fertilizer, compost, weed control, clean water, native plants and more. Admission is free.

Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-298-8880, nfec1.org

Annual Spring Concert: Deka String Quartet

March 23, 3 p.m.

Fresh from their acclaimed performance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Deka String Quartet performs works by Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and Shostakovitch. The ensemble features Brain Bak (first violin), Yule Sun (second violin), Ramón Carrero-Martínez (viola) and Do Sugiyama (cello). Meet the performers after the concert at a reception in the Upstairs Gallery. This event is free, but registration is requested.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Operation Eagle Heart

March 24, 5 p.m.

The Town of Riverhead Veterans Advisory Committee presents Operation Eagle Heart in honor of Women’s History Month at Polish Hall. The event celebrates women in the military and female veterans from the Town of Riverhead. Tickets are $50, and there will be a cash bar.

Polish Hall, 214 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. 631-258-3590, townofriverheadny.gov