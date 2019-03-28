Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March 29–April 1, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 30, 1 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day before March comes to an end! Grand Marshal Joseph Grattan Sr., former Riverhead chief of police, will lead the East End Emerald Society’s annual parade, beginning at the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue in Jamesport and ending at the Jamesport Fire Department. An epic after party at The Vineyards at Aquebogue takes place after the parade. Free admission.

Intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Washington Avenue, Jamesport. eastendemeraldsociety.com

Winter Walk

March 29, 9:30 a.m.

This is your last chance to join the Southold Free Library for a refreshing winter walk. Give your muscles a good stretch as the group follows the walkways around the village. The group meets at the library’s Feather Hill site. Upon returning to the library, step inside for a hot beverage among friends. Free admission.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Forms & Figures Exhibition

March 29–April 1, Noon–6 p.m.

William Ris Gallery presents Forms & Figures, which showcases the work of nine female artists—Chris Ann Ambery, Deborah Brisker Burk, Shawn Ehlers, Madison Fender, Jan Guarino, Jennifer Hannaford, Margaret Minardi, Anne Sherwood Pundyk and Susan M. Saunders—through April 14. Free admission.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

The Platters in Concert

March 30, 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater welcomes legendary vocal group The Platters, honored members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Lauded as the first African-American group to gain international stardom, they rose to fame with such classics as “Only You” and “The Great Pretender.” The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Liyana Screening and Q&A

April 1, 7 p.m.

Liyana, winner of 33 awards including Best Documentary at both the Los Angeles and Miami Film Festivals, is a touching, partly animated film told by five South African children who were orphaned by the AIDS Epidemic. Executive Director Susan MacLaury hosts a Q&A after the screening. Tickets are $8.

Robert Cushman Murphy Junior High School, 351 Oxhead Road, Stony Brook. 631-473-5220, portjeffdocumentaryseries.com