Westhampton Beach held its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Grand Marshal Aram Terchunian, owner of First Coastal Corp, led the parade through village streets lined with smiling onlookers dressed from head to toe in green. Terchunian’s theme for this year’s parade, “Dawg Days of Summer,” was a big hit among adults, kids and their four-legged friends.