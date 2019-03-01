Summer Camp Guide

Summer Camp Showcase: YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp

Adventure, Athletics, Aquatics, Camp Traditions, Creative Arts and so much more!

March 1, 2019
Young girl friends at YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp
YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp

Awesome adventures await at the YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp. We offer the best of Adventure, Athletics, Aquatics, Camp Traditions, Creative Arts and so much more! Children learn leadership skills and develop self-confidence in a safe, accepting and stimulating environment.

Kid on climbing wall at YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp
YMCA East Hampton

Our flexible programs, for ages 3–16, are designed to accommodate all families on the East End and cater to meet your child’s interests and abilities. If your child can dream it, they can do it at the YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp. Each and every member of the YMCA Camp is there every step of the way to make their dreams come true.

NEW FOR 2019! All Star Challenge Obstacle Course, GameLand, Archery Tag, STEAM activities, and Lunch Plan service. New camp location: John M. Marshall Elementary School.

Register online now: ymcali.org/camp

Town of East Hampton Residents: Get 10% off purchase of 4–6 weeks of camp or 15% of 7–9 weeks of camp. Non-Residents: Get 5% off purchase of 4–6 weeks of camp or 10% of 7–9 weeks of camp.

Discounts apply per child and expire April 30, 2019. Financial Assistance available.

YMCA EAST HAMPTON RECENTER
2 Gingerbread Lane
East Hampton, NY 11937
631-329-6884
ymcali.org

Girl jumping in water slide fun at YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp
YMCA East Hampton RECenter Summer Day Camp
