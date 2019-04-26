East End Kids Event Highlights: April 26–30, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, April 26–30, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Poet Tea Party

Friday, April 26, 4 p.m.

Tweens and teens are invited to participate in the library’s annual Poet Tea Party. The winners of the recent poetry contest will be honored, and tea and cookies will be served. Free, but registration is required.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Good Morning Bird Feeders

Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m.

Is your child a friend to local birds? Well, they can be! Join the Shelter Island Public Library in creating tasty snacks for our friendly, feathered friends using cheerios and bird seed. Free admission.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Workshop: SHOCK Circuits

Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m.

Kids are invited to come discover how electricity works and to be a part of a hair-raising experiment using static electricity. Participants will build their very own simple circuits and make a static box to take home. Admission is $10, and the workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Screen-Free Fun with Your Family

Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m.

All ages are welcome to kick off Screen-Free Week with a fun and informative workshop for parents, teens and children. Gary Osborne, a Sag Harbor Elementary School art teacher, Waldorf educator and family coach, will lead an engaging activity while teaching strategies for helping your family to enjoy life with less screen time. Free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, screenfree.org

Spring Spa Day

Tuesday, April 30, 4 p.m.

With all the stress of high school, your teen deserves a little pampering. And they’ll get that chance at Rogers Memorial Library by making a spring tinted lip balm, beet blush and yogurt face mask. Free admission.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631 283-0774, myrml.org/teens