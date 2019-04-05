East End Kids Event Highlights: April 5–6, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, April 5–6, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

6th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition

Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m.

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau hosts their 6th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Competition on Saturday, April 6. Rain date: Friday, April 12. Twenty two local youth in middle and high school will showcase their talents and compete for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. Throughout the night, audience members will have the chance to win giveaways and vote for a People’s Choice Award. Admission is $10 and all are welcome.

Hamptons Bays High School, 88 Argonne Road E, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Make Your Own Pizza

Friday, April 5, 3:45 p.m.

Children age 7–12 are invited to celebrate Deep Dish Pizza Day! Make your own personal size pizza using dough, sauce, cheese and yummy toppings! Once you’re done, you’ll take it home for your parent to cook in the oven. Free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Family Day @ The Watermill Center

Saturday, April 6, 1 p.m.



Children and their families are invited to visit the Watermill Center for an afternoon of creative workshops led by their international network of Artists-in-Residence. This session features Mountain Time Arts, a group committed to producing research-based artworks that address the social and environmental conditions of the Rocky Mountain West. Registration is $10.

The Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Marders Herb Thyme for Kids: Herbal Soap Making

Saturday, April 6, 1 p.m.

Participants will learn the traditional melt and pour process of soap making. By combining various herbs, butters and essential oils, each participant will make their own natural glycerin soaps to take home. Reservations are required. $25 includes all materials.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631 537-3700, marders.com

Meet Baby Bunnies

Saturday, April 6, 2:30 p.m.

What better way is there to get excited for Easter than by holding a real bunny? All ages are welcome to celebrate the coming of spring with baby bunnies. Learn how they’re born, how to gently hold them and watch how they move around and eat. Free admission.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org