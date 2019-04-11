Hop on Over to Easter Egg Hunts in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

This year, the Easter Bunny is running late for a very important date, with the 2019 holiday scheduled for Sunday, April 21—three weeks later than last year’s date. Luckily for East End children, the reasonable hare has agreed to make several appearances across the Hamptons and North Fork leading up to his big day. He was also kind enough to present us with the list of places to find him in the coming weeks. Check out the 2019 East End Easter egg hunts below.

HAMPTONS

Mad Hatter Egg Hunt at CMEE

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: During each session of this popular event, children age 3 and up design and decorate festive hats and search for eco eggs containing treats and other goodies that have been hidden around the museum. Rumor has it a very special guest will be hopping by for the festivities. Registration is $14. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

LVIS Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.

Where: LVIS, 95 Main Street, East Hampton

What: The Ladies’ Village Improvement Society (LVIS) of East Hampton Egg Hunt is a big hit with kids, parents and grandparents every year, and this year promises more to love. Prizes will be awarded to those who find the rare golden eggs; the Easter Bunny will be available for photos and the LVIS Bookstore will be open for business. Free admission. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

Hampton Library Annual Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: The morning will begin with story time for families with little ones, then the festivities continue in the back yard to find what the Easter Bunny left behind. Free admission. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Egg Hunt and Farm Feeding

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Where: The Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack

What: Children age 1–12 should mosey on over to the Green School for a morning packed with an eco-friendly egg hunt, pony rides, a craft table, a photo booth, farm animal feedings and tasty snacks for people too. Online registration is $50, and there is a $25 fee to park on the farm. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Montauk’s Fifth Annual Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. (Rain date April 21, Noon)

Where: Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: The End will celebrate Easter with a massive egg hunt—baskets and bunny ears provided—and foot races for children age 10 and younger. Free admission. 631-668, 8038, montaukchamber.com

Harbor Church Patchogue Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.

Where: South Ocean Middle School, 225 South Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

What: This massive egg hunt will feature games, candy, balloon animals and a whopping 50,000 eggs to be found. The Easter Bunny will be joined by several super heroes and princesses for commemorative photos. Free admission. 631-874-4180, theharborli.com

Southampton Inn Easter Egg Hunt with Bunny

When: Sunday, April 21, 7 a.m.

Where: Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton

What: Enjoy a delicious Easter breakfast at Claude’s at the Southampton Inn from 7 a.m.—10 a.m. after which the egg hunt and Easter Bunny meet and greet will begin on the lawn. Easter brunch will run at Claude’s from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Easter Festivities at Baron’s Cove

When: Sunday, April 21, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

What: Head over to Baron’s Cove for good food, fine drink and Easter Sunday fun. After enjoying a hearty a la carte breakfast (7:30–10 a.m.) prepared by Chef Jay Lippin, families are invited to head downstairs for an egg hunt, face painting and Easter Bunny photo op. A $38 prix fixe brunch (kids $18) will run from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. baronscove.com

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 21, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Seasons of Southampton, 15 Prospect Street, Southampton

What: Seasons of Southampton hosts a grand gourmet Easter brunch buffet, complete with an omelet station, a roasted prime cut carving station, seafood entrees, an assortment of pastries, an antipasto station, a kids corner and much more. Reservations are $39.95 ($21.95 for children). The community Easter Bunny meet and greet and egg hunt begin at noon. 631-283-3354, seasonsofsouthampton.com

Sag Harbor Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 21, 12:45 p.m.

Where: Mashhashimuet Park, 395 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. for children age 2–4. Once they return, kids age 5–7 will begin their search for the many eco eggs filled with candy and stickers, and children age 8–10 follow them. Whoever finds the egg with the golden ticket receives an extra special prize. Free admission with $5 pony rides available. e-clubhouse.org/sites/sag_harbor

NORTH FORK

Big Duck Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 13, Noon (Rain date April 14, Noon)

Where: Big Duck Ranch, 1012 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: Children age 2–9 are invited to join the Friends of the Big Duck for an exciting egg hunt behind the iconic Flanders fowl. There will be refreshments, prizes for special eggs and a special visit from the Easter Bunny and Mother Goose. The eggs go quickly, so make sure to arrive by noon sharp and don’t forget to bring your Easter basket. Free admission. 631-852-3377, bigduck.org

Easter Brunch and Penguin Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21, 10 a.m.

Where: Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Enjoy Easter Brunch in the waterfront Sea Star Ballroom on Saturday and Sunday, featuring traditional fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Seatings are available at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. and cost $55 for adults and teens, $27 for kids. The popular Penguin Egg Hunt will take place both days from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Fourth Annual Greenport Egg Roll

When: Saturday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport

What: Join the Greenport Business Improvement District for two festive egg hunts attended by the Easter Bunny and the Big Blue Duck. The first is for children age 2–5, and the second is intended for kids age 6–7. Free admission. 631-477-6900, greenportvillage.com

Easter Egg Hunts at Benner’s Farm

When: Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket

What: Children age 2 and above hunt for treats on fields separated by age group during three sessions throughout the day—12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the petting zoo and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for kids and seniors. 631-689-8172, bennersfarm.com

Easter Bonnet Walking Parade and Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 21, Noon

Where: Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A East Broadway, Port Jefferson

What: The old-fashioned Easter Bonnet Walking Parade begins at noon in front of Theatre Three on Main Street and concludes at the Port Jefferson Village Center. The egg hunt takes place on the Great Lawn at 12:30 p.m. for children age 2–8. Free admission. 631-473-1414, portjeffchamber.com