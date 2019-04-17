Hamptons Event Highlights: Easter Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over Easter weekend, April 19–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East End Collected5 and EEC Jr.

Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m.

Paton Miller’s East End Collected series continues to reflect his vision of the area as an ideal environment for the creation of art by showcasing works by 32 new artists and, new this year a selection of works by teen artists. Bring your dancing shoes for the epic dance party with DJ Mister Lama, beginning after the reception at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Visual Arts Workshop with Bastienne Schmidt

Friday, April 19, 10 a.m.

The Nature Conservancy hosts a workshop with artist Bastienne Schmidt at the Andy Warhol Preserve in Montauk. In this enriching class, Bastienne explores the personal development of expression through photography in the natural environment. This event is free, but RSVP is required by email at kathleen.luschek@tnc.org or by phone.

Andy Warhol Preserve, *Register for Address, Montauk. 631-329-7689, nature.org

Loving Vincent Screening

Friday, April 19, 6 p.m.

The life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh is told through the world’s first fully oil-painted feature film. The intrigue unfolds through in-depth interviews, shot as live action film then painted over frame by frame, and through dramatic reconstructions of the events leading up to his death. Tickets are $15, and $5 for students and children.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Full Pink Moon Hike

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Join the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt and the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) for a leisurely hike through open-field trails. The Pink Moon name comes from moss pink, which is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring. Participants meet in the SoFo parking lot. This event is free, but requires registration.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

All Star Comedy

Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m.

Prepare your ribs for the an intense tickling when today’s rising stars of comedy make you laugh until your sides hurt at All Star Comedy, hosted by Joseph Vecsey (Optimum’s UnMovers). This month features standup performances by Barry Ribs (Apollo Theater), Carie Karavas (Kevin Can Wait) and Marc Gerber (MTV’s Catfish). Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Suffolk County Parks Appreciation Week

April 20–April 28, Times vary

On Tuesday, April 16, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker announced the Parks Appreciation Week resolution, which will make all Suffolk County parks free of charge and open to all, beginning this Saturday through Sunday, April 28. A variety of special programs and services will be offered throughout the week to make exploring local parks all the more fun and rewarding.

All Suffolk County Parks, including those in Orient, Montauk, Southampton, Westhampton and Hampton Bays. suffolkcountyny.gov