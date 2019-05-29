Blog Du Jour

Backyard Not Required: Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Barbecue Restaurants

Eat BBQ out for some post-Memorial Day delights—you won't even need a grill!

Ava Gaines May 29, 2019
Barbecued ribs
Photo: foodandmore/123RF

There’s nothing quite like a summer cookout on the beautiful East End. If Memorial Day Weekend whet your appetite for barbecue but left you exhausted, this week is a great time to check out our Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Barbecue Restaurant winners.

Platinum
Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More has all the makings of a classic barbecue spot: red checkered tablecloths, brisket, and ribs. However, they also offer lighter and more adventurous options like fish tacos and a Thai chicken wrap.

Gold
New Moon Café
524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

New Moon’s whimsically written menu offers everything from barbecue staples to fresh seafood appetizers and options for kids. You can even grab a Bloody Mary and breakfast on weekends.

Silver
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

This Hampton Bays gem combines cajun flavors and upscale ambiance. With a full bar, outdoor seating and daily specials like lobster and bingo nights, the voters had it right!

Bronze
Townline BBQ
3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack
631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Townline BBQ serves up delicious, antibiotic-and-hormone-free barbecue classics in a contemporary yet rustic setting in Sagaponack. Wash down your meal with one of the seven local beers on tap!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Relighting the neon Sag Harbor sign
May 29, 2019
20

Video: Sag Harbor Cinema’s Iconic Sign Is Illuminated Once More

The Windmill House, Photo: Suzanne Caldwell
May 29, 2019
30

Hamptons Event Highlights: May 31–June 2, 2019

Dan's RosÃ© SoirÃ©e 2019 crowd
May 29, 2019
50

Dan’s Rosé Soirée Kicked Off the 2019 Hamptons Summer in Style

Plated oysters
May 29, 2019
54

Shuck U: A Short Master Class in the Art of Opening an Oyster