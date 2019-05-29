Backyard Not Required: Try Dan’s Best Hamptons Barbecue Restaurants

There’s nothing quite like a summer cookout on the beautiful East End. If Memorial Day Weekend whet your appetite for barbecue but left you exhausted, this week is a great time to check out our Dan’s Best of the Best Hamptons Barbecue Restaurant winners.

Platinum

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More has all the makings of a classic barbecue spot: red checkered tablecloths, brisket, and ribs. However, they also offer lighter and more adventurous options like fish tacos and a Thai chicken wrap.

Gold

New Moon Café

524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

New Moon’s whimsically written menu offers everything from barbecue staples to fresh seafood appetizers and options for kids. You can even grab a Bloody Mary and breakfast on weekends.

Silver

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

This Hampton Bays gem combines cajun flavors and upscale ambiance. With a full bar, outdoor seating and daily specials like lobster and bingo nights, the voters had it right!

Bronze

Townline BBQ

3593 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack

631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Townline BBQ serves up delicious, antibiotic-and-hormone-free barbecue classics in a contemporary yet rustic setting in Sagaponack. Wash down your meal with one of the seven local beers on tap!

