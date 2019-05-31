East End Kids Event Highlights: June 1–4, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, June 1–4, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Summer Reflections on Nature: Poems and Short Readings

Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge presents an afternoon of outdoor poetry (weather permitting), hosted by local poet and published author Maggie Bloomfield. All ages are invited to bring a poem or short story to share, but guests are welcome to just sit and listen to others read. The topic for the event is “Celebrating Nature and our Local Environment.” Registration is advised for this free family event.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Secret Life of the Pond—Hands-on Activity

Saturday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.

In this hands-on program, children will discover the tiny secrets that inhabit a local pond and help the turtles, frogs, ducks and fish to thrive. South Fork Natural History Museum Environmental Educator Xylia Serafy will lead a search for spinning balls of algae, dragonfly young, cousins of crabs, bubble-carrying beetles and tadpoles. Dress to get muddy. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Eighth Grade Film and Discussion

Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m.

Parents and teens are invited to visit John Jermain Memorial Library for an authentic look into the life of middle school students, rife with anxiety, social media, and peer pressure. The free screening of Eighth Grade, written and directed by Bo Burnham, is followed by a discussion with Pierson School Psychologist Christina Little and PTSA President Nancy Hallock. Light refreshments will be served. The film is rated R.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Science Saturday Workshop: States of Matter & Phlubber

Saturday, June 1, 2 p.m.



Explore states of matter in a creative lab setting. Learn about solids, liquids and gasses and create a special polymer known as Phlubber to take home. Museum Admission is $10, and the workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Chess Club

Tuesday, June 4, 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m.

The Southampton Youth Bureau’s Chess Club meets every Tuesday at The Drop Spot. Students are taught to challenge themselves, build self confidence, meet new friends, reduce stress and learn discipline through the game of chess. This program is free and open to grades K–12.

The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau