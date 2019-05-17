Jerry Seinfeld and Keith Hernandez Reunite at NY Mets’ Citi Field

Sag Harbor baseball great Keith Hernandez and Amagansett funnyman Jerry Seinfeld will add another highlight to their shared history on Friday, July 5 when they reunite at Citi Field for the New York Mets’ “Seinfeld Night.” The event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld’s eponymous NBC sitcom—Seinfeld premiered on July 5, 1989—and kicks off a series of initiatives in New York related to the show’s landmark year.

Seinfeld is a diehard, lifelong Mets fan, and Hernandez guest starred on two 1992 episodes of Seinfeld‘s Season 3, playing himself as Elaine’s (Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus) new boyfriend, much to the shock of Jerry and George (Jason Alexander). Meanwhile, Kramer (Michael Richards) and Newman (Wayne Knight) swear Henandez spit on them in the parking lot of Shea Stadium after a past game, but Jerry believes there was a “second spitter.”

Hernandez famously played first base for the Mets when the team earned its miraculous 1986 World Series win against the Boston Red Sox.

The Mets are playing the Philadelphia Phillies on Seinfeld Night and the first 25,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a collectable, co-branded Jerry Seinfeld bobblehead (see tweet below). Fans are encouraged to watch every episode before they arrive—from “The Chinese Restaurant” to “The Hamptons”—as Seinfeld himself will test attendees on their knowledge of his show in a special trivia challenge. Infamous Soup Nazi Larry Thomas will also be on hand to greet fans on the Citi Field concourse.

“Two of my favorite things in all the world are the comedy arts and my New York Mets. This is one moment that I am very happy to have my ‘Worlds Collide’!” Seinfeld said in a statement released by the Mets on Thursday, May 16.

Tickets for Seinfeld Night are available at mets.com/seinfeld. Special V.I.P ticket packages with exclusive benefits will be announced at a later date.

Classic episodes of Seinfeld continue to air weeknights at 11 and 11:30 p.m. on PIX11.