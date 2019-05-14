Jon Bon Jovi and Son Jesse Bring Hampton Burger to Umami Burger

As if East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi‘s Diving into Hampton Water rosé wasn’t successful enough, the acclaimed wine will now be served alongside their new Hampton Burger at Umami Burger restaurants around the country.

The casual dining chain announced their new partnership with Bon Jovi via Instagram and a press release—including the video featuring the father and son above—on Monday, noting that the burger is their newest Artist Series collaboration. Sales of the new dish support the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame legend’s JBJ Soul Foundation, which works to break the cycle of poverty, hunger, and homelessness throughout the United States. Other Artist Series collaborations have included Cindy Crawford, rapper Jaden Smith, Chef Daniel Boulud, actors Andy Samberg and Cameron Dallas, and The Black Keys.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Umami Burger for the Artist Series collaboration. What makes this partnership extra special for us is that a portion of the proceeds go to JBJ Soul Foundation, which is very near and dear to our hearts. We hope that everyone enjoys ‘The Hampton Burger’ alongside some delicious Hampton Water rosé,” Jesse Bongiovi said in a statement.

Available at Umami Burger locations through July 14, the Hampton Burger boasts a pair of wagyu beef patties with miso mustard between two layers of American cheese and Kewpie mayo topped with roasted tomatoes and diced raw onions, a pickled beet slice, feta crumble and finished with shredded iceberg lettuce and green chili vinaigrette—all on a freshly toasted bun.

“This is a burger that reminds me of growing up in the Hamptons, going out there, hanging out with buddies,” Bongiovi says in the video, adding, “You’re going to the beach, you’re grilling up—we wanted to come up with something that really felt like that.” He also pointed out that he was excited to partner with a national chain and have “people try a burger that was inspired by our time in the Hamptons, and I think that we really have mastered that.”

Each burger comes with a little flag showing off the Diving into Hampton Water rosé logo.

“The Hamptons were really cutting edge when it came to rosé,” Bon Jovi explains in the video, noting he used to call the wine “pink juice,” but his son suggested it must from now on be called Hampton water. “From there, this incredible wine was born,” the rocker adds. “I night of pink juice turned into a great brand.”

The closest Umami Burger restaurant to the Hamptons is in on the second level of NYC’s Brookfield Place, at 225 Liberty Street, Suite 247, 631-728-4400. Learn more at umamiburger.com.