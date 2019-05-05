Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley Get Medieval in New ‘Ophelia’ Trailer

Does the phrase, “Get thee to a nunnery,” ring any bells? If so, you’re likely familiar with William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy Hamlet. The classic play is receiving yet another silver screen adaption, but this time, it’s from Ophelia’s perspective. Watch the April 30 trailer above.

Once again set in medieval Denmark, Ophelia is based on the 2006 young adult novel of the same name. The story now has much stronger female representation, with East Ender Naomi Watts starring as the conniving Queen Gertrude, mother of Prince Hamlet (George McKay), and Daisy Ridley portraying the title character. Ophelia is portrayed as a rebellious, motherless young lady-in-waiting who must choose between her romance with Hamlet and her own life after the king’s murder sends the prince a vengeful rage. The film, directed by Claire McCarthy, also stars Clive Owen, Tom Felton and Devon Terrell.

In a May 1 Instagram post, liked by Watts and a few other celebrities, McCarthy thanked her actors and production team for their support, saying, “Huge props and love to all the brilliant humans who have made this epic odyssey happen.”

Ophelia is set to release in theaters on Friday, June 28 and on video-on-demand services on Tuesday, July 2.