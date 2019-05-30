North Fork Event Highlights: May 30–June 2, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 30–June 2, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Lovin’ Spoonful

Friday, May 31, 8 p.m.

America’s answer to the British Invasion rose from the East End and took the country by storm, with 10 Top 40 songs and seven Top 10 hits. The legendary group has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, received a Grammy Hall of Fame Award and continues to rock venues all over the world. Tickets are $49–$65. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m.



Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Housewarming Exhibition

Thursday, May 30–Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m.–6

VSOP Projects kicks off its third summer season with Housewarming, an exhibition of sculptures, paintings, antique and modern furniture and design objects that reference, reflect upon, obscure and re-activate the domestic architectural setting that characterizes the gallery. The show is on view through July 14. Free admission.



VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

NFCT Presents The Drowsy Chaperone

Thursday, May 30–Sunday, June 2, times vary

This is the last weekend to see North Fork Community Theatre’s (NFCT) latest musical production The Drowsy Chaperone. Don’t miss the chance to laugh out loud to this parody of American musical comedies from the 1920s, where the characters of a classic cast album come to life for hilarious hijinks. Tickets are $25.



North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

Chamber Music Workshop Kickoff

Friday, May 31, 7:30 p.m.

Young artists kick off the 2019 Chamber Music Workshop with a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment, featuring works by Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and other greats. Join fellow guests and musicians at the Clark Arts Center for a delicious reception immediately after the concert. This event is free, but registration is required.



Perlman Music Program Campus, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Exploring Long Island’s Shipwrecks Lecture

Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.

In this informative and exciting presentation, Michael Salvarezza of Eco-Photo Explorers will discuss the history of Long Island shipwrecks from the Revolutionary War through modern times, the causes of their sinking, what they like today underwater and the marine life that inhabit them today. A $10 donation is suggested.



Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Second Annual Car Show

Sunday, June 2, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Barn Boys Car Club and Jamesport Farm Brewery present the 2nd Annual Car Show to benefit the East End Hospice. There will be a 50/50 raffle, food, live music, trophies and dash plaques for the first 100 show cars and motorcycles. Admission is $15 for drivers, $5 for passengers and walk-ins, free for children 12 and under. Entering a vehicle into the Cars for Sale Section is $20.



Jamesport Farm Brewery, 5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com