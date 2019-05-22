Fairs & FestivalsPhotos
Photo Gallery: Southampton Town Earth Day at Good Ground Park
After moving the original date, which was closer to the actual April 22 designation, Southampton Town presented their Earth Day Festival at Good Ground Park in Hampton Bays on Saturday, May 18. Participants enjoyed various activities throughout the day, including a tree dedication, guided trail hike, composting, yoga, healthy lawn demonstration and Ukulele Ensemble music.
