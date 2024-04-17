Your Family Guide to East End Sleepaway Camps

Sleepaway camp is an essential part of the summer for many kids and teens. They offer many new experiences, teach valuable lessons and help to form friendships that will last a lifetime. Here are five East End sleepaway camps to check out in summer 2024!

East End Sleepaway Camps for Summer 2024

DPF 4-H CAMP

Children aged 5–16 can get the classic sleepaway-from-home experience at Dorothy P. Flint’s 4-H Camp, which is ACA-accredited. DPF 4-H Camp celebrates diversity and provides a nurturing environment for youth and adults to reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens. Each program is designed to inspire curiosity, creativity and a love for learning. Campers will cook, ride horseback, and have fun as they get to know their fellow campers.

Dorothy P. Flint Nassau County 4-H Camp, 3186 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 516-832-2591 ext.109, ccenassau.org

PECONIC DUNES 4-H CAMP

Children grades 3–10 can enjoy one-week overnight and day camp sessions at Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp. Activities include kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, snorkeling, fishing, archery, outdoor cooking, team sports, environmental sciences, crafts, photography, video, music, theater and more.

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp, 6375 Sound View Avenue, Southold. 631-727-7850, ccesuffolk.org

BLUE BAY GIRL SCOUTS SLEEPAWAY CAMP

Blue Bay Girl Scouts Sleepaway Camp has one-week and two-week programs for campers who will be entering grades 3–5, grades 6–8, and grades 9–11 in September. Girls entering grade 1–6 can participate in four-day or five-day mini sessions. Both Girl Scouts and non-scouts can sign up as individual campers or go with a friend.

Camp Blue Bay, 103 Flaggy Hole Road, East Hampton. 516-741-2550, gsnc.org

CAMP DEWOLFE SLEEPAWAY CAMP

This Christian sleepaway camp is excited to introduce Elevate, a new youth program, in July 2024, for tweens and teens ages 10–17. The youth program is in collaboration with the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island Youth and Young Adult

Ministries.

Camp DeWolfe Sleepaway Camp, 408 North Side Road, Wading River. 631-929-4325, campdewolfe.org

CAMP QUINIPET

This beachfront Christian sleepaway camp offers many programs which allows campers ages 8–17 to stay in a cabin as they experience the classic pleasures of summer camp near a beautiful dock.

Camp Quinipet, 99 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0430, quinipet.org