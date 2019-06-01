Andy Cohen to Lead Bravo Float in 2019 NYC Pride March

Bravo announced Wednesday that Sag Harbor’s Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), is leading the network’s float in the New York City Pride March on Sunday, June 30. Cohen’s assistant Daryn Carp will join him along with WWHL’s favorite special guest, Gay Shark, who is returning to NYC Pride since his first visit in 2016.

“Bravo has a long history of representing the LGBTQ community through its programming. I’m proud to be a part of this network and its history, and I’m honored to be marching toward another 50 years of progress and equality,” said Cohen.

Also joining Cohen are Bravo stars Captain Sandy Yawn, Reza Farahan, Patricia Altschul, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, LeeAnne Locken, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Dodd and Gizelle Bryant.

Beverly Hills Housewives Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Lisa Vanderpump are not making an appearance, but their drag counterparts will be at the event. Jackie Cox, drag Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Piers, drag Erika Jayne, and Paige Turner, drag Lisa Vanderpump, will also be in attendance of NYC Pride.

Earlier this month, Cohen received the Vito Russo Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Each year, the award is given to an openly LGBTQ media professional who uses their platform to further LGBTQ acceptance.

Upon receiving the honor Cohen said, “To be gay today is something that I am so thankful for, but it’s a fight that’s not over and it’s a fight that I’m committed to even more so now that I’m a father. When Benjamin was born three months ago, I looked into his eyes and I saw there was no hate, no bias, no bigotry, just love. That’s how we come into this world, and that is how hopefully one day we will all live in it.”

After NYC Pride, the next time a large group of Bravo stars comes together will be at the first-ever BravoCon, hosted in New York City from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17.

Keep updated with Bravo throughout the month of June for special content celebrating WorldPride and more information on BravoCon.