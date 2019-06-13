East End Kids Event Highlights: June 13–16, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, June 13–16, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

65th Annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

Thursday, June 13–Sunday, June 16, Times vary

This epic family fair features far more than just strawberries—though there are loads of those too! Take a thrill ride on the super roller coaster or one of the other 25 carnival rides, shop jewelry and hand-made crafts, marvel at the nightly fireworks displays (weather permitting), listen to great music, watch fun family attractions, see the crowning of the Strawberry Queen and eat plenty of strawberries and non-fruity snacks all weekend long.

The Thursday fair hours are 6:30–10:30 p.m., though guests are invited to join the strawberry hulling process beginning at 5 p.m. The fair is open are 5–11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6.



Strawberry Festival Grounds, 1175 Middle Road, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

17th Annual Battle of the Bands Competition

Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Four East End high school bands will compete for great prizes and local fame. Gates open at 7 p.m. with special guest performances, and the Battle of the Bands officially begins at 8 pm. Throughout the night, audience members will also have a chance to win prizes by answering music trivia questions. Admission is $5 at the door and concession will be available. The rain date is June 21.

Ponquogue Beach, 280 Dune Road, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Bubble Palooza 5K

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.

Run, walk or skip through a family fun 5K, like no other. As you traverse the course a rainbow of bubbles will rain down on you, turning white shirts into amazing tie dye tees with that come with an incredible story to tell. Online registration is required, and the entry fee is $29. The gates open at 9 a.m., so get there early, ready to the bubble bath of a lifetime.



Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Ave, Calverton. longislandsportspark.com

Family Day @ The Watermill Center

Saturday, June 15, 1 p.m.

The Watermill Center invites children and their families for an afternoon of creative workshops. Make your own instrument and play in concert with Cleek Schrey and The Daxophone Quartet, as they lead you in how to make your own daxophone. Join writer and artist Afua Ansong in creating your own printed tapestries inspired by Adinkra symbols from Ghana. Workshops are open to children ages 6 and up, as well as their guardians. Adults $5, kids $10.

The Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Connect Kids to Parks: Sea Turtle Walk

Saturday, June 15, 1 p.m.



The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society is hosting an educational sea turtle talk and beach monitoring workshop to learn how to monitor East End beaches for hypothermic sea turtles and how to remove harmful marine debris from the beach. These educational programs are open to all ages—adults, too! Email education@amseas.org or call to register.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-317-0030, amseas.org