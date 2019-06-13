Give Your Dad the East End’s Best of the Best for Father’s Day

To guarantee your dad has the best Father’s Day possible, check out these 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners!

With plenty of destinations and excursions to shop for and experience with dad, the East End is the perfect place to relax and celebrate Father’s Day with your family. Whether you find your father the ultimate present, or surprise him with a day fishing out on the water, this weekend is an opportunity to show Dad just how much you appreciate him.

If you still aren’t sure how to spend this Father’s Day, don’t let it come and go this year without checking out this list of spectacular gifts and experiences in the Hamptons and North Fork compiled from winners of our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest.

THE FISHING DAD

Voted Platinum for Best Fishing Charter in 2018, Viking Fleet (462 West Lake Drive, Montauk) is nothing short of the real deal. Offering a variety of services, including private charters and whale watching excursions, this Montauk business is the world’s largest and most diversified fishing fleet open to the public. 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com

Hampton Watercraft & Marine (44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays), the South Fork Bait and Tackle Platinum award winner, can handle all of your fishing needs this Father’s Day. Ideally situated near the fantastic inshore fishing locations around Peconic and Shinnecock Bays, stop here for bait, ice and any boating accessories you might need for this weekend. 631-728-8200, hamptonwatercraft.com

THE BEER LOVER

North Fork Platinum-winning Brewery Greenport Harbor Brewing Company (234 Carpenter Street, Greenport) is a restaurant, conveniently located off of Peconic River. Treat your dad to a trip to the brewery or pick up a six pack of one of their originally crafted beers including the Harbor Ale or Black Duck Porter for your Father’s Day family barbecue. 631-477-6681, greenportharborbrewing.com

For those celebrating on the south fork, Westhampton Beach Brewing Company (220 Roger’s Way Suite I, Westhampton Beach) earned Platinum honors for its wide array of genuine East End IPAs and lagers. Visit their newly opened space with Dad to see what’s on tap at this sustainable brewery. 631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com

THE GRILLER

Looking for a new outdoor appliance this Father’s Day? Check out Platinum winner for best South Fork Appliance Store Gringer & Sons Appliances (5074 Jericho Turnpike, Commack) for all your barbecue equipment necessities. 631-813-2400, gringerandsons.com

THE HANDYMAN

Shinnecock True Value Hardware (849 County Road 39, Southampton), is the perfect place to shop for a gift for the handyman dad this Father’s Day. Receiving the South Fork Platinum award for their service and their selection of electrical, hardware and plumbing supplies, come here to find the tool your dad is missing for his next summer project. 631-283-2047

Platinum winner for North Fork Hardware Store, Riverhead Building Supply (1093 Pulaski Street, Riverhead) offers a range of tools and building supplies. With several locations on the East End, this chain is more than capable of meeting any of your dad’s hardware needs. 631-725-1900, rbscorp.com

THE LOUNGER

Hildreth’s Home Goods (51 Main Street, Southampton) earned 2018’s Platinum award for Home Furnishing on the South Fork. Originally opened in 1842 as Hildreth’s General Store on Main Street in Southampton, this is a one-stop shop for all things dad. Find the perfect interior decoration or hammock for Dad to lounge. 631-283-2300, hildreths.com

Renee’s (10095 Main Road, Mattituck) is a family business and three-time Best Home Furnishing winner on the North Fork. Offering interior design services and cutting edge furniture options, these buyers and interior designers find pieces to match any style. 631-298-4223, reneesmattituck.com

For more Dan’s Best of the Best winners, visit DansBOTB.com.