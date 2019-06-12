Hamptons Event Highlights: June 13–17, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 13–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

17th Annual WHBPAC Golf Tournament

Monday, June 17, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Spend the day playing golf with Notre Dame football star Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger and New York Mets icon Art Shamsky. Check-in and a full breakfast begin at 9 a.m., with the shotgun start at 11 a.m. Enjoy a cocktail after party and fabulous auction benefitting the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) after the tournament. Registration is $500; after party tickets are $150.



Westhampton Country Club, 35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350 ext. 117, whbpac.org

All the Pieces Closing Weekend

Thursday, June 13–Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

This is the last weekend to see Stephen Bezas’s images from dots that interrelate and culminate into something larger than the sum of their parts, torn photographs from celebrity photographer Andrew Schwartz, abstract splatter paintings by Steve Cohen and mixed media collages by Susan Washington. In this exhibition, the composition becomes the soundtrack. Free admission.



White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton, thewhiteroom.gallery

PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 28

Friday, June 14, 6 p.m.

Speakers give rapid-fire presentations about living creatively on the East End. The roster includes Peconic Baykeeper Peter Topping, environmental/feminist artist Janet Culbertson, lighting designer Helen Gifford, ocean photographer Joey Mensch, wildlife photographer Chris Paparo, yoga teacher Mary Sabo and Parrish collection artist John Torreano. Tickets are $12.



Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Third Annual Andromeda’s Sister Gala

Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

The festival is a celebration of female theater makers and social justice warriors. Drinks are served at 7 p.m., with one-act plays written by Joy Behar, Suzanne Bradbeer, Julia Jordan and Liana Sonenclar starring Catherine Curtin, Laura Gomez, Ellen Dolan and Blythe Danner beginning at 8 p.m. A VIP meet and greet follows. Tickets are $50–$100.



Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-748-830, npcowgirls.org

Sag Noir Opening Reception

Friday, June 14, 6–8 p.m.

From the prodigious talent of cinematographer/photographer Don Lenzer comes a gorgeous new photographic portfolio titled Sag Noir, honoring the Sag Harbor Cinema’s iconic place in the hearts of Sag Harborites. This set of 14 works represents a loving observation of the old cinema after the 2016 fire, and the set will be available for purchase at the event. Free admission.

Julie Keyes Gallery, 53 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

Barn Dance at Kilmore Farm

Saturday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.

The Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center holds its fourth annual summer benefit at the beautiful Kilmore Farm in Wainscott. There will be live music and line dancing with the Roadhouse Band, delicious southern fare from Smokin’ Wolf BBQ, a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets are $300, $150 for professionals under 35.



Kilmore Farm, 15 Town Line Road, Wainscott. 631-324-5560, ewecc.org