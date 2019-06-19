What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: June 20–24, 2019

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team June 19, 2019
Jazz for Jennings, Photo: Daniel Gonzalez
Jazz for Jennings, Photo: Daniel Gonzalez

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 20–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
5th Annual Jazz for Jennings
Sunday, June 23, 12:30 p.m.

Jazz for Jennings returns for its fifth year to raise funds for the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s educational, recreational and enrichment programs. Spend an enjoyable afternoon socializing, eating a delicious brunch, sipping refreshing libations and listening to smooth jazz, led by drummer Evan Sherman, on the grounds of the Watermill Center, all while supporting local children and their families. Individual tickets are $500, and 10-seat tables are $5,000.

Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-537-0616, bhccrc.org

Hunting of a Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias). South Africa
Photo: Sergei Uriadnikov/123RF

Montauk Marine Basin Shark Tournament
June 20–June 22, Times Vary

Compete in the 49th annual tournament for a chance to win big cash prizes from the $50,000 purse. Winners will be announced in various categories, including Largest Shark, 1st Place Mako, 1st Place Woman and 1st Place Junior. The competition begins with a welcome ceremony dinner at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The boat entry fee is $1,250 and includes four dinner tickets.

Montauk Marine Basin, 426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com

A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary, Photo: Waleed Shah
A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary, Photo: Waleed Shah

A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary
Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Experience a wildly creative multimedia performance that blends live music and narration with archival footage and filmed interviews with such prominent artists. The Kronos Quartet performs and Sam Green narrates live in perfect harmony with a documentary screening about the Kronos Quartet projected behind them. Tickets are $65–$150.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Author Dava Sobel, Photo: Barbara Lassen
Author Dava Sobel, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Dava Sobel Discusses The Glass Universe
Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m.

Award-winning author Dava Sobel will discuss her book The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars, which tells the story of the most accomplished women to work at Harvard’s observatory from the late 1800s through the mid-1900s. The event is free, but phone registration is required.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Hamptons Heart Ball, Photo: Dietmar Riccomini
Hamptons Heart Ball, Photo: Dietmar Riccomini

Hamptons Heart Ball
Saturday, June 22, 6 p.m.

The American Heart Association hosts a lovely evening celebrating their life-saving work, their donors and volunteers and, of course, the countless lives saved and improved through their efforts. The event, emceed by Good Day New York Entertainment Reporter Baruch Shemtov, includes a heart-healthy dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $600.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-734-2804, hamptonsheartball.heart.org

Robert Klein
Robert Klein, Photo: Courtesy Bay Street Theater

Comedy Club Presents Robert Klein
Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Robert Klein has entertained audiences in comedy clubs, on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in film and on Broadway. Prepare to laugh until you cry when this comedy legend takes the stage. There are only a few seats left, so get your tickets, $59–$125, now.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

piano
Photo: Okan Akdeniz/123RF

Pianofest in the Hamptons
Monday, June 24, 5 p.m.

Pianofest is an annual summer festival that features piano concerts performed by young, emerging artists at various esteemed venues across the Hamptons. The series, which runs through August, kicks off with a wonderful night of beautiful music at the Southampton Cultural Center’s Levitas Center for the Arts. Admission is $20.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. pianofest.com

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Derek Axelrod, Photo: Courtesy Axelrod
June 18, 2019
39

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: T Bar Southampton’s Derek Axelrod

Hans Van de Bovenkamp
June 18, 2019
58

Master Craftsman: Hans Van de Bovenkamp, Sculptor

Southampton Arts Center, Photo: Oliver Peterson
June 18, 2019
69

Southampton Arts Center Lines Up a Summer of Fun

The Quogue Club Chef Matthew Birnstill, Photo: Courtesy Agency 21
June 17, 2019
72

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons Countdown: The Quogue Club’s Matthew Birnstill