Hamptons Event Highlights: June 20–24, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, June 20–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

5th Annual Jazz for Jennings

Sunday, June 23, 12:30 p.m.

Jazz for Jennings returns for its fifth year to raise funds for the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s educational, recreational and enrichment programs. Spend an enjoyable afternoon socializing, eating a delicious brunch, sipping refreshing libations and listening to smooth jazz, led by drummer Evan Sherman, on the grounds of the Watermill Center, all while supporting local children and their families. Individual tickets are $500, and 10-seat tables are $5,000.



Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-537-0616, bhccrc.org

Montauk Marine Basin Shark Tournament

June 20–June 22, Times Vary

Compete in the 49th annual tournament for a chance to win big cash prizes from the $50,000 purse. Winners will be announced in various categories, including Largest Shark, 1st Place Mako, 1st Place Woman and 1st Place Junior. The competition begins with a welcome ceremony dinner at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The boat entry fee is $1,250 and includes four dinner tickets.



Montauk Marine Basin, 426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com

A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary

Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Experience a wildly creative multimedia performance that blends live music and narration with archival footage and filmed interviews with such prominent artists. The Kronos Quartet performs and Sam Green narrates live in perfect harmony with a documentary screening about the Kronos Quartet projected behind them. Tickets are $65–$150.



Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Dava Sobel Discusses The Glass Universe

Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m.

Award-winning author Dava Sobel will discuss her book The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars, which tells the story of the most accomplished women to work at Harvard’s observatory from the late 1800s through the mid-1900s. The event is free, but phone registration is required.



East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 ext. 3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Hamptons Heart Ball

Saturday, June 22, 6 p.m.

The American Heart Association hosts a lovely evening celebrating their life-saving work, their donors and volunteers and, of course, the countless lives saved and improved through their efforts. The event, emceed by Good Day New York Entertainment Reporter Baruch Shemtov, includes a heart-healthy dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $600.



Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-734-2804, hamptonsheartball.heart.org

Comedy Club Presents Robert Klein

Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Robert Klein has entertained audiences in comedy clubs, on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in film and on Broadway. Prepare to laugh until you cry when this comedy legend takes the stage. There are only a few seats left, so get your tickets, $59–$125, now.



Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Monday, June 24, 5 p.m.

Pianofest is an annual summer festival that features piano concerts performed by young, emerging artists at various esteemed venues across the Hamptons. The series, which runs through August, kicks off with a wonderful night of beautiful music at the Southampton Cultural Center’s Levitas Center for the Arts. Admission is $20.



Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. pianofest.com