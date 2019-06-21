Where to Shop Hamptons LGBT Pride Fashion Collections

With Pride in the Vines, Patchogue’s Alive After Five, Pride on the Beach and WorldPride NYC fast approaching, you might just now be realizing that you haven’t the foggiest idea what to wear to an LGBT Pride event. Take a deep breath and rest assured knowing that the many high-end fashion labels and designers found in the Hamptons have you covered. Literally. Best of all, each of these 2019 Pride collections donate a portion of proceeds to life-saving LGBT charities, so don’t fret maxing out a credit card or two for the greater good.

Ralph Lauren

Montauk resident Ralph Lauren’s company has a long history of supporting LGBT nonprofit organizations, but Polo Ralph Lauren hasn’t had a campaign or collection dedicated to the queer community until now. Its first-ever Pride Month collection features five unisex fashion staples, each with a pop of rainbow flair. The polo shirt, tee, fleece hoodie and baseball cap are crisp white with the classic Polo emblem flaunting the colors of the Pride flag, and, cooler still, each one can be monogrammed. The collection also includes an off-white tote bag with navy straps and the words “Polo Pride” on one side and the rainbow emblem on the other. All proceeds from the sale of the tees and half of proceeds from the other four pieces will help the Stonewall Community Foundation provide substantial grants to LGBT-focused organizations and projects in New York.

Ralph Lauren’s Club Monaco has it’s own Pride Month campaign, titled Love Starts Here, which features a gray unisex hoodie with the company name written in rainbow. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Shop Ralph Lauren in Southampton, Polo Ralph Lauren in East Hampton, Club Monaco in both villages and all three brands online.

Calvin Klein

Southamptonite Calvin Klein’s Pride campaign, Nothing but Pride in #MyCalvins, promises to donate a portion of proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT civil rights organization. The collection includes tees, mesh tank tops, bralettes, swimsuits, underwear, “Live It” charms and more.

Shop Calvin Klein online.

Michael Kors

Hamptonite Michael Kors has unveiled a massive Pride Month collection featuring a rainbow-striped sequin dress, one-piece swimsuit, short-sleeve sweater, pleated skirt, hoodie dress, gold-tone watch, slip-on sneaker, clear tote bag and more. New products also include a crossbody bag, backpack, wallet, leather pump and high-top sneaker, each with an eye-catching arrangement of colorful stars. The basic white tee with the company logo in rainbow stripes is the unexpected highlight of collection, with 100% of its proceeds helping God’s Love We Deliver provide food for malnourished people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other illnesses.

Shop Michael Kors in Southampton and online.

DKNY

East Hamptonite Donna Karan’s 2019 Pride collection, created in partnership with and benefitting Hetrick-Martin Institute, has been receiving major buzz thanks to Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, who wore the DKNY 100% Pride Tee during his Wango Tango performance with Taylor Swift. The shirt, available in white and black, says, “100% Love, 100% Equality, 100% Loud, 100% Proud, 100% Together, 100% Me,” each written in one of the six rainbow colors. The collection also includes sunglasses, bags, watches and a sneaker dress with rainbows throughout.

Shop DKNY online.

J.Crew

J.Crew’s timeless collection includes white and heather gray tees for women and kids that read “Love First.” in a beautiful rainbow font. The more understated men’s variant is heather gray with faded black lettering ending in a rainbow period. Half of the proceeds benefit the Human Rights Campaign.

Shop J.Crew in Southampton and online.

Gap

Gap’s Love All Ways campaign shines a light on Jodie Patterson, a mother of five who has become an advocate for her transgender son and others like him. The company’s Pride collection includes adult tees with the words “Free To Be Always,” kids’ tees that read “Be Kind,” “My Dads Rock” and “My Moms Rock,” and baby bodysuits that spell out “I ♥ My Dads” and “I ♥ My Moms.” Hats, tote bags and socks are also available, and 15% of all Pride collection sales will be donated to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign to work toward global equal rights for LGBT and intersex people.

Shop Gap in Bridgehampton and online.