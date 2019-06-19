Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Season 11 Airs in July

Amagansett resident Jerry Seinfeld will resume chauffeuring America’s funniest comedians on Season 11 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, returning to streaming monolith Netflix on July 19.

Launched on Sony’s Crackle streaming platform in 2012, the show features the comic spending the day with one or more of his favorite comedians, sipping joe and going for a joy ride in an eccentric car of the host’s choosing. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee was purchased by Netflix in 2017 as part of the California-based streaming service’s mega-deal with the 10-time Emmy winner.

Seinfeld announced the new season via a tweet featuring official artwork from Netflix, noting that his experience of filming with one of this season’s big-name guests, Eddie Murphy, was “really special.”

I love the coffee. ⁣

I love the cars. ⁣

I love the comedians. ⁣

And yes, doing the show with Eddie was really special. pic.twitter.com/0rAEMcvjV3 — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) June 18, 2019

Along with Murphy, passengers in the new season include two more SNL alums, Martin Short and Melissa Villaseñor, and fellow East Ender Matthew Broderick, whose wife Sarah Jessica Parker has previously guest starred. Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, and Bridget Everett also appear for their first day-trips with Seinfeld, while return guests Ricky Gervais, Sebastian Maniscalco, Barry Marder and Mario Joyner round out the complete list of Season 11 riders.

Joyner first appeared in Season 1 alongside Colin Quinn, who can be seen performing at the Bay Street Theater in July. Another one-time comedian in car, Robert Klein, will be at Bay Street this Saturday.

Other East Enders who have rode in past seasons include Sagaponack resident and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for a memorable episode in Montauk, and quick-witted Hamptonites Ali Wentworth, Alec Baldwin and Lorne Michaels.

A trailer for the new season is not yet available, but the new collection of episodes can be streamed exclusively on Netflix beginning July 19.