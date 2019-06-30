    Seymour Levy and Lawrence Rich

    James Rivera, Robert Chitel, Dan Mason, David Mazujian, Anthony Gatto, Bob Norell, David Phelps, Lawrence Rich

    Steven Kinder, Laurence Boschetto, Seymour Levy, Rob Regina, Barbara Gilston, Gene Kagan, Steven Gorman

    Dan Gouger, MarcAntony La Guerra, Jorge Perez, Edward Siegel, Tessa Kawakami, Brendan Skislock, Vincent Frezzo

    Daniel Hughes Vernons, Thierry Pfister, Ross Cuddeback, Adrian Noriega, James Blueweiss, Fernando Martinez, Angel Miguel, Jordan Ross

    Lawrence Rich and Seymour Levy's Pride Week Party menu

    Lawrence Rich & Seymour Levy’s Hamptons Pride Week Party in Photos

    Gail Horowitz June 30, 2019

    Top Corcoran broker Lawrence Rich and his partner Seymour Levy held their annual Hamptons Pride Week Party on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The evening began with cocktails at Rich’s condominium at The Watchcase Factory on the Sag Harbor waterfront. After, dinner was served at The American Hotel on Main Street. The menu and place cards were designed with rainbow flag hearts, and each of the guests, many of them successful gay men, were given a matching pin to wear.

