Lawrence Rich & Seymour Levy’s Hamptons Pride Week Party in Photos

Top Corcoran broker Lawrence Rich and his partner Seymour Levy held their annual Hamptons Pride Week Party on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The evening began with cocktails at Rich’s condominium at The Watchcase Factory on the Sag Harbor waterfront. After, dinner was served at The American Hotel on Main Street. The menu and place cards were designed with rainbow flag hearts, and each of the guests, many of them successful gay men, were given a matching pin to wear.