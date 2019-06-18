Mets legend and Sag Harbor resident Keith Hernandez will sign copies of his acclaimed memoir, I’m Keith Hernandez, this Saturday evening at Sag Harbor Books, Southampton Books’ new outpost in the historic whaling village.

A New York Times bestselling memoir, I’m Keith Hernandez details the illustrious life and career of the former New York Mets first baseman and sports broadcaster.

Hernandez was famously a core member of the Mets team which became World Series Champions in 1986. His career honors include the 1979 National League MVP, inclusion on five All-Star teams and induction into the New York Mets Hall of Fame. He is also known for a revered guest appearance as himself on fellow Hamptonite Jerry Seinfeld’s sitcom Seinfeld in the 1990s, speaking an oft-quoted line, which now serves as the title of his memoir.

Blending the wit and charm he’s known for as SNY color commentator alongside fellow Mets veterans Ron Darling and Gary Cohen, the Sag Harbor resident’s gripping memoir recounts trials from his career, including his neck-and-neck race with Pete Rose to the 1979 batting crown, as well as tales of personal intrigue from the life of a superstar athlete. The book richly frames Hernandez’s life from Little League Baseball in the Bay Area up to the 1980 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, leaving room for the possibility of a follow-up volume in the coming years.

I’m Keith Hernandez was published as a hardcover in May 2018 and is now widely available in paperback. It is Hernandez’s first book.

11-time National League Gold Glove Award winner