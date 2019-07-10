10 Questions with Bill McCuddy, Movie Critic & Podcaster

Movie critic and Bridgehampton resident Bill McCuddy began his television career at Fox News. These days he co-hosts a podcast called Sitting Around Talking Movies and has a PBS show called Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen. On Sunday, July 28, he begins a Summer Cinema Series at The Spur in Southampton. The series kicks off with Bridgehampton basketball documentary Killer Bees, followed by a panel discussion with the film’s directors and brothers Orson and Ben Cummings. The events include dinner and are open to the public. Tickets are $50.

Just a few days from the Summer Cinema Series’ debut, McCuddy answered our 10 Questions—a set of standard, rapid-fire queries we ask many of our most notable subjects.

1. Favorite book?

The Kid Stays In The Picture by Robert Evans. Would I pick anything else? No way. Recommend? In a heartbeat. Regret not reading it sooner? Every day.

2. The last thing that took your breath away?

I was moved by the film Cold War. An epic in 88 minutes. If you can see only one black and white foreign film with subtitles this year…

3. The last thing that made you cry?

Our Cablevision bill.

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?

Anything that takes two days to arrive. And of course I’d keep sending it back.

5. Something worth fighting for?

A wall around Donald Trump.

6. Something worth giving up?

I did dry January because my wife said the cutest thing: “Quit drinking or I will divorce you.” Bobby Van’s had to lay off a lot of people, which I felt bad about.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?

Groucho Marx. He’d be amazing and he’d bring cigars.

8. An interesting object in your home or studio?

Roger Ailes—love him or hate him—was an incredible boss to me. The first day I went to work he sent a basket from Patsy’s with a card that said, “All The Best, Roger Ailes.” Every time colleagues came to my house I hung that card on something new. A mountain bike, microwave, stereo, designer suit. For almost two years everyone thought Ailes was sending me presents every week. Drove ’em nuts.

9. Last film you watched?

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood. #MeTooLong.

10. Your favorite guilty pleasure film.

Any of the Connery “Bond” films. I grew up with them. Now I recite the lines along with him. “Pushy Galore? I must be dreaming.”

Learn more about The Spur’s Summer Cinema Series at thespur.com.

