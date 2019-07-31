Dan’s 60 Summers Gala Countdown: Gosman’s David Piacente

Gosman’s Restaurant Executive Chef David Piacente will help ring in 60 summers of Dan’s Papers at the 60 Summers Gala at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina on Friday, August 2. Piacente has spent every summer of his life on the East End and can’t wait for the special celebration.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Fun with other chefs.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Fresh pasta. And yes, I will eat it with any combination of shapes and sauces.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Never let anyone see you sweat, which means no matter how stressed you are, don’t appear that way.

Who/what do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire that you can never stop learning. There is always someone who could teach you something. Either a new chef or an experienced one. Times change and so does the food. A chef must constantly evolve or become stale and dated.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

The East End food scene needs more ethnic offerings. Coche Comodore is a start for sure. I hope more follow.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I love to garden and spend time with my kids. I feel that this industry takes those things from you as often as it can.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

They ordered clam chowder even though they had a shellfish allergy.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Rye Manhattan, rocks, extra bitters.

What talent would you most like to have?

To be better at woodworking.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Sunday dinner at my grandmother’s house. It brings family together as a weekly occurrence and not just on holidays.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

I have traveled through Spain. Rioja and San Sebastián.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Fresh uni with a semi melted slice of Lardo on toast.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My children.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Only allow employees to speak to each other with respect.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Politics of some sort.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

How hard it is to get a good staff.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to another 60 years of success and prosperity.



For more on Gosman’s, visit gosmans.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

