Alec Baldwin to Host July 15 Pianofest in the Hamptons Concert

Critically acclaimed actor and Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin is hosting the Monday, July 15 Pianofest in the Hamptons concert at Avram Theater in Southampton.

The three-time Emmy winner will bring his candid wit and charm to Pianofest for one night only, providing commentary throughout the concert, between the evening’s many performances. Details about the concert program and artists are not yet available, and won’t be announced until the day of the performance.

Baldwin is well known for his support of the arts. The former 30 Rock star and Match Game host is co-chair of the Hamptons International Film Festival and his devotion to classical music is well documented. He serves as philanthropist, patron and board member of the New York Philharmonic, to which he donated $1 million dollars in 2012, and has hosted The New York Philharmonic This Week—the official nationally syndicated radio series of the orchestra—since last year.

The concert begins at 5 p.m., Monday, July 15 at Avram Theater on the Stony Brook Southampton campus. Admission costs $20 and students under the age of 18 may attend for free.

Now in its 31st season, Pianofest presents weekly classical music concerts performed by highly-gifted emerging pianists in Southampton, East Hampton, and Westhampton throughout the summer. Founded by Paul Schenly, the summer festival-school offers exceptionally concentrated study to a small group of pianists selected by audition and nourishes a community of pianists and piano lovers on the East End.

Past Pianofests have featured performances by eminent guest artists including Jerome Lowenthal, Yefim Bronfman, Richard Goode and Andre Watts, and has produced talents such as Deutsche Grammophon recording artist Sergei Babayan and sensational Steinway artists Anderson & Roe Piano Duo. Already underway this summer, the weekly evening concert season runs through August 12.

Learn more about Pianofest in the Hamptons at pianofest.com.