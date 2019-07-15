60 SummersVideos

‘The Most Interesting Dan in the World’ Celebrates 60 Summers of Dan’s Papers

Dan's founder Dan Rattiner has enjoyed 60 summers of publishing the Hamptons favorite newspaper.

This year, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner celebrates 60 Summers of publishing the Hamptons’ favorite newspaper. After all, he is “The Most Interesting Dan in the World.”

This summer, sharks will have a week honoring him.

He has permission to write about Fight Club.

People call Montauk “The End”—for him, it was just the beginning.

For 60 Summers he has been “The Most Interesting Dan in the World.”

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.

