The Inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in Photos

    Topping Rose House

    Barbara Lassen
    Topping Rose House

    Peter and Susi Wunsch

    Barbara Lassen
    Peter and Susi Wunsch

    Alexia Lange, Ashtyn Lange

    Barbara Lassen
    Alexia Lange, Ashtyn Lange

    Emily Kessler and Executive Chef at Amali, Rodney Sterling

    Barbara Lassen
    Emily Kessler and Executive Chef at Amali, Rodney Sterling

    Guests enjoy the cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy the cocktail party

    Guests enjoy the cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy the cocktail party

    Cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Cocktail party

    Jewelry designer David Yourman and Sybil Yurman

    Barbara Lassen
    Jewelry designer David Yourman and Sybil Yurman

    Jewelry designer David Yurman

    Barbara Lassen
    Jewelry designer David Yurman

    Ambiance at garden party

    Barbara Lassen
    Ambiance at garden party

    Bartender pouring Granbazan

    Barbara Lassen
    Bartender pouring Granbazan

    Bar product shot

    Barbara Lassen
    Bar product shot

    Bartender

    Barbara Lassen
    Bartender

    Marc and Nicole Martin

    Barbara Lassen
    Marc and Nicole Martin

    Cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Cocktail party

    Centerpieces

    Barbara Lassen
    Centerpieces

    Tablescape

    Barbara Lassen
    Tablescape

    Room set up

    Barbara Lassen
    Room set up

    Room set up

    Barbara Lassen
    Room set up

    1st course by Terrance Brennan, Brennan Group Hospitality

    Barbara Lassen
    1st course by Terrance Brennan, Brennan Group Hospitality

    Tablescape

    Barbara Lassen
    Tablescape

    Menu

    Barbara Lassen
    Menu

    Tablescape

    Barbara Lassen
    Tablescape

    Garden cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Garden cocktail party

    Mima Schumann greets guests with a specialty Tangueray cocktail

    Barbara Lassen
    Mima Schumann greets guests with a specialty Tangueray cocktail

    David Star, Ian Oltzrk

    Barbara Lassen
    David Star, Ian Oltzrk

    Nina Roth, Cary Roth

    Barbara Lassen
    Nina Roth, Cary Roth

    Romel Velasquez and Matt Birnstill of Quogue Club

    Barbara Lassen
    Romel Velasquez and Matt Birnstill of Quogue Club

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House with Sabrina and Stephane De Baets

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House with Sabrina and Stephane De Baets

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House mingles with guests

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House mingles with guests

    Guest of honor Florence Fabricant, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House

    Barbara Lassen
    Guest of honor Florence Fabricant, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House

    Quogue Club dish

    Barbara Lassen
    Quogue Club dish

    Joyce Jordan of Porsche, Jay Decker of Porsche, Ann Marie Decker

    Barbara Lassen
    Joyce Jordan of Porsche, Jay Decker of Porsche, Ann Marie Decker

    Guests enjoy wine and other libations

    Barbara Lassen
    Guests enjoy wine and other libations

    Guest of honor Florence Fabricant

    Barbara Lassen
    Guest of honor Florence Fabricant

    Garden cocktail party

    Barbara Lassen
    Garden cocktail party

    Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Colin Ambrose of Estiaâs

    Jesse Matsuka of Sen adds a special flair to his dishes

    Barbara Lassen
    Jesse Matsuka of Sen adds a special flair to his dishes

    Cocktail party in the garden

    Barbara Lassen
    Cocktail party in the garden

    Gene Bernstein, Kathleen Welsh

    Barbara Lassen
    Gene Bernstein, Kathleen Welsh

    Grace Brea, Stephane De Baets

    Barbara Lassen
    Grace Brea, Stephane De Baets

    Sabrina and Stephane De Baets

    Barbara Lassen
    Sabrina and Stephane De Baets

    Guest of Honor Florence Fabricant, Andrea Grover-Executive Director of Guild Hall

    Barbara Lassen
    Guest of Honor Florence Fabricant, Andrea Grover-Executive Director of Guild Hall

    Andrea Grover-Executive Director of Guild Hall, Susan Jacobson, Arlene Slavin, Michele Cohen

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrea Grover-Executive Director of Guild Hall, Susan Jacobson, Arlene Slavin, Michele Cohen

    Theodore Aiello, Marie Aiello, Gabriel Aiello

    Barbara Lassen
    Theodore Aiello, Marie Aiello, Gabriel Aiello

    Gabriel Aiello, Theodore Aiello

    Barbara Lassen
    Gabriel Aiello, Theodore Aiello

    Marie Aiello enjoys a Tangueray specialty cocktail

    Barbara Lassen
    Marie Aiello enjoys a Tangueray specialty cocktail

    Jesse Matsuka of Sen presented an array of delicious food

    Barbara Lassen
    Jesse Matsuka of Sen presented an array of delicious food

    Courtney Sypher Sen

    Barbara Lassen
    Courtney Sypher Sen

    Sen display

    Barbara Lassen
    Sen display

    Sen-Jesse Matsuka, Ivy Winick, David Blum

    Barbara Lassen
    Sen-Jesse Matsuka, Ivy Winick, David Blum

    Frederico Pelaz, Lindsey Didsbury-Mixologists

    Barbara Lassen
    Frederico Pelaz, Lindsey Didsbury-Mixologists

    Pellegrino

    Barbara Lassen
    Pellegrino

    Tangueray product shot

    Barbara Lassen
    Tangueray product shot

    Tangueray pour

    Barbara Lassen
    Tangueray pour

    Quogue Club duck terrine & pickled green strawberry

    Barbara Lassen
    Quogue Club duck terrine & pickled green strawberry

    Chef Matt Birnstill of Quogue Club

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Matt Birnstill of Quogue Club

    Tangueray specialty cocktail with fresh rose petals

    Barbara Lassen
    Tangueray specialty cocktail with fresh rose petals

    Mima Schumann greets guests with Tangueray with fresh rose petals

    Barbara Lassen
    Mima Schumann greets guests with Tangueray with fresh rose petals

    Dish prepared by Calissa, tuna crudo

    Barbara Lassen
    Dish prepared by Calissa, tuna crudo

    Dakota Kalbacher of Nest Seekers and Calissa, Executive Chef Rodney Sterling of Calissa, Emily Kessler-Events Director at Calissa presented tuna crudo

    Barbara Lassen
    Dakota Kalbacher of Nest Seekers and Calissa, Executive Chef Rodney Sterling of Calissa, Emily Kessler-Events Director at Calissa presented tuna crudo

    Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Colin Ambrose of Estiaâs Little Kitchen
    Barbara Lassen

    Estia’s Little Kitchen presented Pork Tostada in Pipian

    Barbara Lassen
    Estiaâs Little Kitchen presented Pork Tostada in Pipian

    Jack Helfrich, Sarah Piacentini

    Barbara Lassen
    Jack Helfrich, Sarah Piacentini

    Sarah Piacentini

    Barbara Lassen
    Sarah Piacentini

    21st Century Jazz Quartet

    Barbara Lassen
    21st Century Jazz Quartet

    Jesse Matsuka of Sen

    Barbara Lassen
    Jesse Matsuka of Sen

    Acqua Panna

    Barbara Lassen
    Acqua Panna

    Chef Jason Weiner of L & W Market and Jess Matsuka of Sen

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jason Weiner of L & W Market and Jess Matsuka of Sen

    Lulu Kitchen & Bar Chef Philippe Corbet & Dmytro Guydash

    Barbara Lassen
    Lulu Kitchen & Bar Chef Philippe Corbet & Dmytro Guydash

    Flower centerpieces

    Barbara Lassen
    Flower centerpieces

    Chef Amanda Wallace

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Amanda Wallace

    Chefs Joe Realmuto, Drew Hiatt, Jean-Georges Vongerichten in the kitchen

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Joe Realmuto, Drew Hiatt, Jean-Georges Vongerichten in the kitchen

    Terrance Brennan gathers delicious food fresh from the oven

    Barbara Lassen
    Terrance Brennan gathers delicious food fresh from the oven

    Chef Terrance Brennan

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Terrance Brennan

    Chefs prepare dishes, Joe Realmuto, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Drew Hiatt

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs prepare dishes, Joe Realmuto, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Drew Hiatt

    Chef Drew Hiatt and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House discuss ingredients

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Drew Hiatt and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House discuss ingredients

    Crab salad

    Barbara Lassen
    Crab salad

    Teamwork in the kitchen as chefs prepare each course

    Barbara Lassen
    Teamwork in the kitchen as chefs prepare each course

    Terrance Brennan

    Barbara Lassen
    Terrance Brennan

    Chefs Joe Realmuto and Sam McCleland plate dishes

    Barbara Lassen
    Chefs Joe Realmuto and Sam McCleland plate dishes

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House in the kitchen

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House in the kitchen

    TRH bicycles

    Barbara Lassen
    TRH bicycles

    Porsche luxury cars were on property for guests to view

    Barbara Lassen
    Porsche luxury cars were on property for guests to view

    Ashley Copeland, Jay Decker-General Manager with Porsche, Joyce Jordan-Area Marketing Manager at Porsche

    Barbara Lassen
    Ashley Copeland, Jay Decker-General Manager with Porsche, Joyce Jordan-Area Marketing Manager at Porsche

    Topping Rose House property

    Barbara Lassen
    Topping Rose House property

    Lulu Kitchen & Bar Chef Philippe Corbet

    Barbara Lassen
    Lulu Kitchen & Bar Chef Philippe Corbet

    Chef Sam McCleland of Beacon/ Bell & Anchor

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Sam McCleland of Beacon/ Bell & Anchor

    Chef Sam McCleleand of Beacon/Bell & Anchor, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Sam McCleleand of Beacon/Bell & Anchor, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House, Chef Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toni’s

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Topping Rose House, Chef Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toniâs

    Don Evans and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

    Barbara Lassen
    Don Evans and Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten keeps current with his social media posts, Lisa Hall and Don Evans

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten keeps current with his social media posts, Lisa Hall and Don Evans

    Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Chef Drew Hiatt of Topping Rose House

    Event SIgnage

    Barbara Lassen
    Event SIgnage
    Photos

    The Inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in Photos

    Barbara Lassen July 2, 2019

    The inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons was held at the beautiful Topping Rose House on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a first-class team of chefs from the most desired restaurants helped create a memorable evening of fine dining on the South Fork. Food critic for The New York Times and Guild Hall trustee Florence Fabricant was honored, and proceeds from the evening supported Guild Hall. Guests concluded the evening with delectable desserts.

    For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

    Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.

