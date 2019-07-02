The Inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons in Photos

The inaugural Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons was held at the beautiful Topping Rose House on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a first-class team of chefs from the most desired restaurants helped create a memorable evening of fine dining on the South Fork. Food critic for The New York Times and Guild Hall trustee Florence Fabricant was honored, and proceeds from the evening supported Guild Hall. Guests concluded the evening with delectable desserts.

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Read more about Dan’s Taste of Summer 2019.