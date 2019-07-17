Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Menu Showcases the Finest Local Bounty

A night out on the East End can mean dining at one of the finest restaurants in the Hamptons or on the North Fork, but on only one night can you dine at 40 of them—and that night has arrived! Welcome to the 9th annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks!

Slow-smoked BBQ or scallop crude, fudge s’mores or freshly shucked oysters, skirt steak tacos or tuna tartare, lobster fritters or chicken wing lollipops…a once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits under the big tent on the waters of Mecox Bay as top chefs from some 40 local restaurants serve up signature dishes and delicious surprises, showcasing the finest local bounty that both forks have to offer.

In addition to all the food, glorious food, the libations keep flowing all night as toasts are raised with local and international wines, specialty spirits and classic summertime beers.

Now, on with the show…

Anker & Green Hill Wolfgang Ban (GF)

– Tuna, Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Cilantro

Backyard Brine Cori Anne and Randy Kopke (V)

– Pickled Things – Pickled Mixed Vegetables

– Dill Death Do Us Part – Garlic Dills

Calissa Dominic Rice

– Brisket Souvlaki, Milk Pail Peaches, Corn, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Orzo, Dill

Chocology Linda Johnson

– Fudge S’mores

Claudio’s Kevin Garcia

– Grilled Local Biodynamic Beets and Peaches

The Clubhouse Brian Schlitt

– Tuna Tartare in a Crispy Wonton Taco with a Red Ginger Soy Vinaigrette and Cucumber, Red Onion and Sesame

Events by Peter Ambrose Peter Ambrose (GF)

– Chile and Beer Braised Pork Shoulder Tostada Topped with Pickled Red Onion and Chocolate and Chipotle Crema

Fairview Farm at Mecox Meredith Ludlow

– Blueberry and Cherry Raspberry Fruit Pies

The Frisky Oyster Robby Beaver (GF)

– Peconic Gold Oysters Friskafella with Garlic Chipotle Spinach,and Parmigiana Aioli

The Garden at Water Mill Drake Mandrell & Hernan Martinez (GF)

– Scallop Crudo – Pickled Wasabi Stems, Soy, Purple Shiso

Grace & Grit Adam Kaufer

– Spicy “Long Island” Seafood Chowder with Grilled Baguette

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport Stephan Bogardus (GF)

– Crab and Summer Bean Salad with Harissa and Cashew “Butter”

Shinnecock Lobster Factory Marco Barrila

– Lobster Fritters with Truffle Fondue

Joe & Liza’s Ice Cream Sean O’Donnell (GF)

– Small Batch Artisanal Ice cream and Sorbet

Kontiki Cheo Avila (GF)

– Chicken Wing Lollipop, Korean Gochujang Sauce, Curly Scallions, KK’s Spicy Green Mix

Main Road Biscuit Marissa Drago

– Mini Buttermilk Biscuits with Peach Vanilla Jam and Fresh Whipped Cream

Mirabelle Restaurant Guy Reuge

– Rissoles of Duck and Foie Gras, Local Tomato Sauce and Fresh Herbs

North Fork BBQ Patrick Gaeta (GF)

– Beef Brisket

North Fork Chocolate Steven Amaral

– Aquabogg Gold – Small batch, Stone Ground, Organic Cacao Beans and Organic Sugar 70% Bittersweet Vegan Chocolate

North Sea Tavern Michael Basta

– Seafood Salad – Assorted Seafoods Mixed with Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion, Parsley and Arugula Tossed in a Lemon Vinaigrette

Page Restaurant Cleon Clarke (V)

– Vegan Freekeh Grain Bowl – Tri Color Cauliflower, Roasted Red Peppers, Sugar Snap, Chanterelles and Corn with Vegetable Stock

Saaz Indian Sameer Mohan

– Chicken Tikka Masala, Channa Masala, Naan, Basmati Rice

Scarpetta Beach Jorge Espinoza (GF)

– Yellowtail Crudo with Olio di Zenzero and Pickled Red Onion

Shock Ice Cream Elyse Richman (V)

– Mini Ice Cream Cones surrounded by Clouds of Cotton Candy and Edible Glitter

Showfish Jeremy Blutstein

– Tuttie Fruity – Vanilla Ice Cream with Fruity Pebbles Rolled into One

Shuckers Event Catering Patrick McCormack & John Heaney (V)

– Clams and Oysters

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Arthur Wolf

– Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with Pickles and Onions

Southampton Social Club Scott Kampf

– Social Club Roll – Scallion, Avocado, Cucumber, Toro Sashimi, Wasabi Toboko

– Vegetable Roll – Shittake, Cucumber, Asparagus, Avocado, Scallions

Spiro’s Restaurant & Lounge Spiro Karachopan

– Crabmeat Stuffed Mushroom Caps

– Martini tasting

T Bar Southampton Tony Fortuna & Derek Axelrod

– Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

Topping Rose House Drew Hiatt

– Cucumber-Elderflower Jelly, Oyster Kimchi, Kwek Kwek & Flowers

Union Cantina Scott Kampf

– Skirt Steak Taco – Roasted Poblano Pepper & Sweet Corn Pico De Gallo, Caramelized Onions, Avocado Crema, Flour Tortillas

And look for surprises from First and South, Noah’s, Paola’s East, PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill and Tackle Box!

