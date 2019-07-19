East End Kids Event Highlights: July 19–20, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, July 19–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Moon Phase Oreos & DIY Moon Phase T-Shirts

Friday, July 19, noon–5 p.m.

Visit Rogers Memorial Library for fun, galaxy-themed activities every Friday. With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this weekend, of course this week’s activity is all about the moon. Children will first create the phases of the moon with tasty Oreos, and then paint moon phase t-shirts. This event is for children in grades 6–12. Free.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631 283-0774, myrml.org/teens

Movies Under The Stars: Disney’s Christopher Robin

Friday, July 19, 8:30 p.m.

Bring a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy Disney’s Christopher Robin on the lawn at The Shoppes at East Wind. While you’re there, take a ride on the carousel, do a little shopping and grab a bite to eat. The film takes place many years after The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, when Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has grown up and forgotten all about the friends he made in the Hundred Acre Wood, that is, until Pooh comes to London. Free.

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-846-2370, eastwindlongisland.com/shoppes

Fairy Dolls & Flower Pots

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.

Kids ages 7–12 are invited to join the Art Hive outside Hallockville Museum Farm’s barn for a chance to make your very own fairy doll and decorate a flower pot to take home. Unplug and engage in this fun, enriching workshop. Registration is $30.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-974-9915, arthiveli.com

Pollock Family Drip Painting

Saturday, Jul 20, 10 a.m.

Families with children ages 4 and up are invited to explore the home and studio of famous artists, Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. Then, individuals will drip paint outside to create their own works of art to take home. Registration is $40.

Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 917-502-0790, imaginearted.com

Science Saturday Workshop: Astronaut Academy

Saturday, July 20, 2 p.m.

Learn about the moon and what life would be like if you lived there. Then, make your own moon rock to take home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org