East End Kids Event Highlights: July 25–28, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, July 25–28, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Jamesport Firemen’s Association Bazaar

July 25–July 27, Times vary

The Jamesport Firemen’s Association holds its annual carnival on Thursday and Friday from 6–11 p.m. and on Saturday from 5 p.m.–midnight, with a fireworks extravaganza at 10 p.m. Sink your teeth into a sausage and pepper hero, win a goldfish or plushie in various carnival games, ride the wild rides, drop a fireman in the dunk tank, try your luck in the gambling booth, and enjoy lots more fun.

George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport. jamesportfd.org/content/carnival

Fiddle Music, Limberjack & Amusements for Kids

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.

A music historian will educate and entertain children employing a repertoire of over 350 early American tunes, all performed on an instrument constructed in 1850. Enjoy playing with historic amusements and handcraft a toy of your own. Free admission.

Westhampton Beach Historical Historical Society, 101 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1139, whbhistorical.org

Princess Tea Party

Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Dance, sing and take photos with all your favorite princesses, then enjoy a formal white glove tea service served in the Sea Star Ballroom replete with sandwiches and sweets. Tickets are $36 for adults and teens, $32 for children 3–12 and $5 for kids 2 and under.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext. 426, longislandaquarium.com

Environmental Workshop for Children

Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m.

Environmental artist and educator, Cindy Pease Roe conducts a hands-on upsculpt workshop for children ages 8 and up. She’ll demonstrate basic techniques using marine plastic debris to help kids make their own plankton-inspired sculpture to take home. Registration is $25, $10 for each additional child.

Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0770, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Kids Meet & Greet with Author Simon Van Booy

Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m.

Come meet Simon Van Booy, author of Gertie Milk and the Keeper of Lost Things and Gertie Milk and the Great Keeper Rescue, fantasy novels for readers in grades 8–11. Say hello to Gertie’s creator, ask questions about his exciting stories and discover Gertie’s world! Free admission.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amaglibrary.org