Hamptons Event Highlights: July 18–24, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, July 18–24, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Taste of Summer Weekend: GrillHampton & Taste of Two Forks

Friday, July 19, 7 p.m. & Saturday, July 20, 6:30 p.m.

The most anticipated weekend of the Hamptons summer kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 19. At 7 p.m., VIP ticket holders get first dibs on the night’s impressive array of grilled delights prepared by eight East End chefs and eight New York City chefs. VIP perks also include access to the Waterfront VIP Lounge for exclusive bites and pours. General admission begins at 8 p.m. and runs through 10:30 p.m., during which Team Hamptons will go head-to-head with Team NYC to win the hearts—and taste buds—of guests and our celebrity judges, including Adam Richman, David Rose and other big names in the culinary world. The night is hosted by actor/author of Life Is a Party David Burtka and features the live music of the Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl. Tickets are $99, VIP $185.

The party rages on Saturday, July 20, when guests return to the Instagramable Fairview Farm at Mecox for the biggest event of the summer, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, hosted by Lauren Scala. Once again, VIPs get early access to the night’s massive selection of delectable dishes, luscious libations from some 40 top local chefs and winemakers, beginning at 6:30 p.m., plus access to the VIP Lounge. General admission guests join the fun—including music by DJ Phresh—from 7:30–10 p.m., when they’ll enjoy the event’s endless array of mouthwatering cuisine. Tickets are $189, VIP $295.

Fairview Farm at Mecox, 19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton. For tickets and more info, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

Thick and Wet Exhibition

July 18–July 24, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Though paintings with fine, near undetectable brush strokes are no doubt mesmerizing, there is a certain charm to paintings that utilize broad strokes and globs of paint. This is the theme of Grenning Gallery’s Thick and Wet exhibition, which showcases the art of Nelson H. White, Beth Rundquist, Irina Rybakova, Emily Persson, Darius Yektai and Daniil Volkov. On view through July 28.

Grenning Gallery, 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge

Saturday, July 20, 6:30 a.m.

Offering three distance categories for swimmers of all ages and abilities, the Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge moves along Montauk’s scenic coastline and concludes at the world-famous Ditch Plains Beach. Funds raised will help the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation open an educational aquatic center. A grand breakfast follows the race. Same-day registration begins at 5:30 a.m.

Ditch Plains Beach, 18 Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

East Hampton Trails Preservation Society Paddle

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.

Laurie Adler leads a leisurely, two-hour paddle by canoe, kayak or paddleboard through the nooks and crannies of Accabonac Harbor. Experience beautiful scenery in a salt marsh that houses an abundance of shorebirds, a plethora of osprey and an eagle or two. Bring your own life vest, as they are required to participate. RSVP by July 19. The rain date is July 21.

Accabonac Harbor, End of Landing Lane off Old Stone Highway, Springs. 631-329-2617, ehtps.org

Apollo 11 Lunar Landing: 50th Anniversary

Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m.

July 20, 2019, marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing—the first manned mission to the moon. To celebrate, Montauk Observatory will hold a free five-hour public program featuring lectures, a Q&A with NASA’s Ben Feist and a screening of Todd Miller’s Apollo 11 documentary. Online registration is required.

Stony Brook University Southampton, 239 Montauk Highway, Southampton. apollo11event.eventbrite.com

24th Annual Lighthouse Sprint Triathlon

Sunday, July 21, 6:30 a.m.

The scenic race, benefitting Montauk Point Lighthouse, includes a half-mile swim at Gin Beach, a 14-mile bike ride to the lighthouse and a 5K run through the village. The transition area opens at 5 a.m., with the first wave of racers setting off at 6:30 a.m. The event ends with an award ceremony and raffle at 9:30 a.m.

Montauk Point Lighthouse, 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2546, montauklighthouse.com

Battle of the Doo-Wop Bands: New York vs. New Jersey

Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Five young Broadway veterans re-create the music of some of the greatest singing groups to come out of New York and New Jersey—The Four Seasons, The Drifters, Neil Sedaka, Dion and the Belmonts, Frankie Lymon and other famous doo-wop acts. At the end of the show, the audience declares which state’s team is the victor. Tickets are $40–$75.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org