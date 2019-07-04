North Fork Event Highlights: Fourth of July Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, July 5–8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Carousel Art Silent Auction

July 5–July 6, times vary

In 2017, the Friends of Mitchell Park commissioned original art depicting early Greenport to be installed on the carousel’s rounding boards. Now that the art has been replaced, the 14 original works are being auctioned off to support the carousel. A preview takes place on Friday from 6–9 p.m., and the silent auction will be on Saturday from noon–8 p.m.

Red Schoolhouse, 101 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-0248, friendsofmitchellpark.com

First Fridays on Love Lane

Friday, July 5, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mattituck’s favorite block party continues with another festival full of tasty eats, refreshing drinks, live entertainment and plenty of North Fork vendors to shop. Select businesses will stay open late and offer special deals all night long. This event is safe and fun for the whole family, so bring the kids and make a day of it. Free admission.

Various Mattituck locations, Love Lane and Pike Street, Mattituck. facebook.com/firstfridaysonlovelane

Greenport Village First Fridays Art Walk

Friday, July 5, 6–9 p.m.

Explore the rich art community of Greenport at the monthly self-guided tour through six dedicated art spaces and 12 partner businesses. Select stops may also feature artist talks, open mics and special discounts. An informative brochure, featuring an illustrated walking tour map is available at each of the participating businesses.

Various Greenport locations, Main and Front streets, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

The Drifters Meet Larry Chance & the Earls

Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.

Two of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic groups join together for one magical night. See Rick Sheppard and The Drifters—known for the anthems “Under the Boardwalk” and “Save the Last Dance”—join forces with Larry Chance and the Earls—revered for hits like “Remember Then” and “Life Is But a Dream.” The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

They Called It Red Gold

Monday, July 8, 10 a.m.

Explore the local history of Long Island’s cranberry industry at Suffolk County’s Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve. Led by naturalist John Turner, you’ll explore what was, at one time, the largest cranberry farm on Long Island while learning about how cranberry farms were created and what brought about their demise. Registration is $5.

Suffolk County’s Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve, 815 Lake Avenue, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org