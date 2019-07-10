Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 32nd Annual American Picnic in Photos

    Michael and Britteny Schruefer

    Erin O’Callaghan, Charlie Sloan, Whitney Mogavero, Marianna Olszewski, Honorary Chairman-Stephanie Hessler

    Josie, Caitlyn, Jada, Elizabeth, Karlie, Cailin with SFAH

    Jesse Warren-Southampton Village Mayor,

    James Marzigliano, Kate McAtee-SASF, Julie Sinaw-Animal Lighthouse Rescue

    Patrick and Debbie Ehmann

    Alice Khayami, Emilia Vandamme, Katherine Khayami

    Honorary Chairman Eric Von Stroh, Sophie Elgord, Stella age 16 months

    James Marzigliano, Kate McAtee-SASF, Jesse Warren-Southampton Village Mayor, Julie Sinaw-Animal Lighthouse Rescue, Nicole Teitler

    Atmosphere

    Jean Shafiroff, caterer Ken Wolfe

    Jean Shafiroff

    Mark and Marianne Epley

    Kane, age 18 months

    Honorary Chairman-Maura O’Rourke, Honorary Chairman-Bronwen Landry

    Honorary Chairman-Bronwen Smith, Brenda Lawry

    Henry Bohn, Margaret Luce

    Gloria Spencer, Jane Lee, Barbara Smith-Honorary Board of Directors

    Five-year-old Maxine admires her painted face

    Honorary Chairman-Stephanie Hessler, Honorary Chairman-Steve Hessler with their children MacLean and Shaughnessy

    Jamie Russo, Jessica Forbes, James Gray, Chris Gray

    The Cavaluzzi Family

    Caline and Eric Basroon

    Guests arrive

    Seth and Florence Meyer, Kane 18 months old

    Ken Wolfe

    Atmosphere

    The Southampton Fresh Air Home celebrated Independence Day with its 32nd annual American Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci on Friday, July 5, 2019. The event took place at a private oceanfront estate on Meadow Lane in Southampton. Guests were treated to a picnic buffet, carts filled with popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and other all-American treats. Children enjoyed arts and crafts and carnival booths with games and prizes.

    Find more information about the Southampton Fresh Air Home at sfah.org.

