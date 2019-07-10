Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 32nd Annual American Picnic in Photos

The Southampton Fresh Air Home celebrated Independence Day with its 32nd annual American Picnic with Fireworks by Grucci on Friday, July 5, 2019. The event took place at a private oceanfront estate on Meadow Lane in Southampton. Guests were treated to a picnic buffet, carts filled with popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and other all-American treats. Children enjoyed arts and crafts and carnival booths with games and prizes.

Find more information about the Southampton Fresh Air Home at sfah.org.