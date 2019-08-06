Dan’s 60 Summers Gala at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina Photos

Hamptonites, friends of Dan Rattiner, loyal Dan’s Papers readers and our amazing sponsors gathered at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk for the 60 Summers Gala, a celebration of the paper’s storied history, as well as Rattiner’s 80th birthday. New York State Assemblyman Fred Thiele and Southampton Town supervisor Jay Schneiderman presented Dan with a special proclamation acknowledging the anniversary; author and Stony Brook professor Roger Rosenblatt roasted Dan and his unconventional and quirky reporting style; and Dan’s Hamptons Media Chairman Richard Burns unveiled a new statue of Dan as the Statue of Liberty, holding a miniature Montauk Lighthouse in place of a torch.