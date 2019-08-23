Dana Strong Volleyball Tournament Registration Is Open

If you thought Labor Day would mean the season of sunburn, sports tape and spiking volleyballs was over, think again. The Dana Strong Volleyball Tournament is serving up exciting beach volleyball for a good cause on Sunday, September 8 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Tiana Beach in Hampton Bays. Check-in begins at 9 a.m.

This special tournament benefits the Dana Barrett Supplemental Needs Trust, an organization founded by friends and family of Dana Barrett, a 28-year-old East Quogue native, athlete and gymnast who suffered a severe spinal injury while jumping into a swimming pool on June 30. She was left paralyzed from the neck down and unable to breathe on her own.

Barrett and her family have shown incredible fortitude through the loss of her parents in recent years, and those who know her regard the young woman as an example of strength and selflessness. Now, they’re asking the community to help alleviate the massive costs associated with the treatment of and recovery from this tragic injury. Medical bills have begun to accumulate, and Barrett’s doctors estimate that expenses for her recovery could reach several thousand dollars per day. Friends and supporters hope to provide Barrett and her family respite from financial worry as they adjust to their new reality.

Teams in the Dana Strong Volleyball Tournament may comprise between six and 10 people of any skill level, and all must register by Sunday, September 1. The cost of registration is $300 per team, but organizers are encouraging players who can’t afford the cost to approach a local business for sponsorship. Businesses are also welcome to actively seek a team for sponsorship. Participants will be provided with food and drink throughout the day, and can win prizes courtesy of East End Volleyball League, a partner in the event. Raffles will also be held on game day. All are invited to donate, volunteer or play at the tournament.

The Dana Strong Volleyball Tournament begins on Sunday, September 8, rain or shine, with all proceeds being donated to Barrett, even in the event of a rain-out. Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or learning more about this event can email dbvolleyball2019@gmail.com.

Register at danastrong.ticketleap.com/volleyball/dates/Sep-08-2019_at_0900AM.

Donations are also being accepted through the “DanaBarrettStrong” GoFundMe page at gofundme.com.