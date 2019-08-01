Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 Evening of Enchantment Photos

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation presented “An Evening of Enchantment” at Topping Rose House on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing as they raised money for people affected by breast cancer. Honorees included Senator Kenneth P. Lavalle and Marcia Hefter. Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff and founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Julie Ratner welcomed guests before Broadway star Samantha Massell entertained guests with her beautiful voice. Auctioneer Lucas Hunt led the live auction portion of the evening.

Learn more about the Ellen Hermanson Foundation at ellenhermanson.org.