Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 Evening of Enchantment Photos

    Steve Maietta,Claudia Pilato,BNB Honoree Marcia Hefter,Robert Hefter

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Steve Maietta,Claudia Pilato,BNB Honoree Marcia Hefter,Robert Hefter

    Southampton Mayor Jesse Warren

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Southampton Mayor Jesse Warren

    Sarah Blue

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Sarah Blue

    Rita Wasserman.

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Rita Wasserman.

    Jean Shafiroff, Senator Kenneth P.LaValle, Julie Ratner

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Jean Shafiroff, Senator Kenneth P.LaValle, Julie Ratner

    Jay Schneiderman, Julie Stone

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Jay Schneiderman, Julie Stone

    Skylah, Sianah, Daniel Padnos, Dylan, Dex Phillip

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Skylah, Sianah, Daniel Padnos, Dylan, Dex Phillip

    Falonia Lindsey,Tony Bowles

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Falonia Lindsey,Tony Bowles

    Vered,Keith Greene,Ann Ciardullo

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Vered,Keith Greene,Ann Ciardullo

    Honoree Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Penny LaValle

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Honoree Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Penny LaValle

    Eileen Rappaport,Sam Eskenazi

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Eileen Rappaport,Sam Eskenazi

    Dr.Clifford Salm,Rita Lerner,Irving Paler,Maura Paler,David Paler

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Dr.Clifford Salm,Rita Lerner,Irving Paler,Maura Paler,David Paler

    Broadway Star Samantha Massell

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Broadway Star Samantha Massell

    Anne Tschida Gomberg,Michael Gomberg

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Anne Tschida Gomberg,Michael Gomberg

    The Ellen Hermanson Committee

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    The Ellen Hermanson Committee

    Honoree Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Kevin O’Connor

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Honoree Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Kevin OâConnor

    Larry Roth, Robert Ross

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Larry Roth, Robert Ross

    Penny LaValle, Honoree Senator Kenneth P.LaValle, JulieRatner

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Penny LaValle, Honoree Senator Kenneth P.LaValle, JulieRatner

    Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Gala Chair-Jean Shafiroff, Jane Pontarelli, Joe Pontarelli

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Gala Chair-Jean Shafiroff, Jane Pontarelli, Joe Pontarelli

    BNB Honoree (Award Recipient): Marcia Hefter, BNB President Kevin O’Connor

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    BNB Honoree (Award Recipient): Marcia Hefter, BNB President Kevin OâConnor

    Hunt Auctioneers: Lucas Hunt

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Hunt Auctioneers: Lucas Hunt

    Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Penny LaValle, Jane Pontarelli, Joe Pontarelli

    © Lenny Stucker Photography 2019/lennystucker.com
    Senator Kenneth P. LaValle, Penny LaValle, Jane Pontarelli, Joe Pontarelli
    Photo Galleries

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s 2019 Evening of Enchantment Photos

    Lenny Stucker August 1, 2019

    The Ellen Hermanson Foundation presented “An Evening of Enchantment” at Topping Rose House on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Guests enjoyed dinner and dancing as they raised money for people affected by breast cancer. Honorees included Senator Kenneth P. Lavalle and Marcia Hefter. Gala Chair Jean Shafiroff and founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Julie Ratner welcomed guests before Broadway star Samantha Massell entertained guests with her beautiful voice. Auctioneer Lucas Hunt led the live auction portion of the evening.

    Learn more about the Ellen Hermanson Foundation at ellenhermanson.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Group Chef Photo
    July 25, 2019
    109

    9th Annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

    Harry Ludlow and Lauren Scala
    July 24, 2019
    203

    9th Annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Photos: The Guests & Entertainment

    All GrillHampton participating Chefâs
    July 23, 2019
    88

    7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

    Michael Puma, Adam Richman, David Burtka
    July 22, 2019
    160

    7th Annual Dan’s GrillHampton Photos: The Guests, Celebs and Band