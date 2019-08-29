Hamptons Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons on Labor Day weekend, August 30–September 2, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Hampton Classic Grand Prix

Sunday, September 1, 1 p.m.

On Sunday, the week-long Hampton Classic Horse Show, one of the largest and most prestigious equestrian events in the country, comes to its epic conclusion. Top riders from around the world will compete for the $300,000 prize in the Grand Prix, while spectators, dressed in country casual attire and fancy hats, cheer from the stands and from under the VIP tents. Reserved seats are $45. Prior to the Grand Prix, riders will compete in the $10,000 Hermès Hunter Classic at 10 a.m. While the horses are the main attraction, you’d be remiss to skip the high-end shopping boutiques, displays, food vendors and more.

The Hampton Classic Grounds, 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com

Shinnecock Indian Powwow

August 30–September 2, Times vary

The Shinnecock Indian Powwow, one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast, returns for its 73rd year. See skilled dancers and drummers perform; shop wampum jewelry, clothing and crafts; and experience a rich, colorful culture. Grounds open at 3 p.m.on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors.

Shinnecock Indian Nation, 1 West Church Street, Southampton. shinnecockindianpowwow.com

Music on the Terrace: Inda Eaton

Friday, August 30, 6 p.m.

The consummate East End singer-songwriter-storyteller performs at a one-of-a-kind art institution. She’ll be performing the classic Americana roots rock style music found on her latest album Shelter in Place. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, but snacks and refreshments are available for purchase. Tickets are $12, free for children.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-7006, parrishart.org

Christopher Titus Comedy Night

Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.

The longtime veteran of HBO, Comedy Central and Fox has been the champion of “hard funny” for two decades and is currently touring behind his seventh comedic show, Amerigeddon. Taking no prisoners—including himself—Titus’s hypnotic delivery is a tour-de-force of uniquely provocative storytelling that will leave you laughing—and thinking—for long after you leave the theater. Tickets are $61–$71.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Outdoor Film: Annual Screening of Jaws

Friday, August 30, 8:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Southampton Arts Center’s annual end-of-summer tradition of screening East Ender Steven Spielberg’s classic Jaws, the terrifying Montauk-inspired thriller that’s become a cultural phenomenon without rival. Bring a blanket and chairs, and make sure to arrive early for trivia. Food and libations will be available from the Thyme Truck and 230 Elm. Free admission.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Jules Feiffer Celebration

Sunday, September 1, 7 p.m.

Toast the end of the Hamptons summer with a local icon! The legendary cartoonist and playwright celebrates his 90th birthday with a concert reading of his play A Bad Friend, candid conversation and a celebratory cake. The performance stars F. Murray Abraham, Mercedes Ruehl, Harris Yulin, Tedra Millan, Josh Gladstone and David Quay. Tickets are $30–$75.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org