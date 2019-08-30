The Son Also Rises: Jeremey Tahari Opens Hamptons Pop-Up

The next generation of fashion is finding a home for Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons, and its name is Tahari. Jeremey Tahari—the teenage son of renowned designer Elie Tahari—and partners Jack Teitelbaum and Jack August are hosting the East End launch of their funky streetwear clothing collection, Anti, at the Elie Tahari boutique in East Hampton.

When it comes to fashion choices, Jeremey believes “you need to be a little bit different, be a little loud,” and that seems to apply to not just the look but the way the label has been brought to the public. Anti was launched several weeks ago on social media, and the clothing was displayed in Manhattan at the Elie Tahari boutique on 5th Avenue.

To create buzz around their line, the Anti team has relied on Instagram influencers primping and posing in the outfits. Anti’s celebrity fans include Bloody Osiris, Travis Scott’s stylist, rappers Smokepurpp and Nessly, and sneakerhead Benjamin Kickz. As Anti heads for its Hamptons debut, Jeremey (cofounder/CEO and a high school senior at Clifton College in England), Teitelbaum (COO and a sophomore at George Washington University) and August (Chief Marketing Officer and creative director and a sophomore at New York University) are excited to share a vision that is very personal and collaborative.

“We see items we love, and put them up on foam boards,” Jeremey says of the creative process with his team. “We get inspired by ribbing, fabric or color. We pull different ideas together and start to see each collection has consistencies and themes. From themes come ideas.”

The designers strive to offer versatile, on-trend pieces that are comfortable for everyday wear. The line is designed for men, but the styles are gender neutral, and the pockets, belt loops and buttons are thoughtfully placed so that the tailoring is flattering on everyone.

“I like to call it business casual streetwear at an affordable luxury price point,” Jeremey says of the clothing, whose prices range from $108 for a printed tee to $398 for a cashmere sweater.

The premiere collection consists of 10 key pieces, including a pair of relaxed fit, black stretch jeans with a bold purple contrast stitching; slimline black tuxedo pants with white appliqué lace flowers down the legs; a black and white cashmere intarsia sweater with the men’s and women’s restroom icons; and sumptuous black stretch velvet cargo pants with a leopard print stripe down the side with magnet closures on the pockets. Tee shirts and French terry hoodies have also been popular items in the collection. The printed tees and hoodies broadcast messages that include the label’s name, such as “Anti Tax Evasion” and “Examined by: Anti Customs and Border Protection.”

Jeremey uses three words to describe the collection: durable, functional and strong. The clothes work for lounging around the house in sneakers, but with a change of accessories the wearer can dash from couch to club. Many of the items in this summer collection are loose-fitting and prioritize comfort, but Jeremey envisions future collections with more tailored silhouettes. The team is currently developing and testing out samples for a puffer jacket for fall.

Given his lineage, Jeremey became acquainted with the fashion industry from a young age by spending time in the Tahari stores and watching how his father catered to his clientele. But Jeremey says he wants to distinguish himself creatively—and he doesn’t always agree with what his famous father says.

“I’ve always been into fashion,” Jeremey says. “But I thought I should align my collection with what I knew better. The thing I admire about my father most is that he came to this country with $100 in his pocket, and he figured it out. That’s why I always considered him a superhero. When I started my line, the production part went smoother with his help. As far as design goes, and what I wanted to do with the brand, I speak to him as little as possible. This is my brand with my two partners. We design what we want to wear. You’d see a little bit of each of us in

each piece.”

Jeremey admits that his father was openly skeptical that the Anti flower tuxedo trousers could work for masculine and feminine body types. “When my girlfriend and I came out wearing the same pants, he couldn’t believe it,” Jeremey recounts. “He said, ‘Jeremey, they look good!’”

The Anti pop-up is open Sunday, September 1 from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. at the Elie Tahari store, 1 Main Street, East Hampton. For more information about the collection, visit anti-eshop.com.