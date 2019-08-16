Jimmy Fallon Plugs ‘Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book’

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon seems to have taken an interest in local cookbooks this week. On the Wednesday, August 14 episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon showcased the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book, the first cookbook to be published by this—or any—Hamptons restaurant.

Fallon has been a longtime patron of the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant and its affiliate shop Loaves and Fishes Foodstore. “I know the family—Sybille van Kempen, the whole family—they’ve been around forever,” Fallon said of the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant owners. He then spoke of the awe he saw in his then-infant daughter Winnie‘s eyes when she first discovered the display cases at Loaves and Fishes. He remembers Winnie ogling the deviled eggs with such fascination that van Kempen’s mother, Anna Pump, let her try one, which Winnie then smushed into her own face.

The comedian had only great things to say about the Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book, commenting, “The pictures are great; it’s simple stuff…It’s a beautiful cookbook.” It even includes a QR code on the title page, which unlocks tutorial videos when scanned.

The mention of Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book comes in the midst of a very literary summer for Fallon. He and a great number of his fans are currently reading Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane as part of the second annual Tonight Show Summer Reads. The book was chosen by Fallon’s viewers from a selection of five books, hundreds of thousands of fans voted, and over half favored Ask Again, Yes as the reading for their digital-age book club.

The Bridgehampton Inn and Restaurant Look + Cook Book is available for purchase at loavesandfishes.us.