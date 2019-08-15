North Fork Event Highlights: August 15–August 18, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 15–August 18, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paddle for Plum Island 2019

Saturday, August 17, 10:30 a.m.

Join other kayakers and paddleboarders in helping to save Plum Island from development. Join Save the Sound for a journey through the park’s northern bays and creeks. Toward the end of the paddle, the group will stop for a rest and swim, then return to the kayak launch where the after party will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants must raise at least $50 to participate.

Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient. ctenvironment.org/save-the-sound

Reflextions: Art in the Park

August 15–17, times vary

Reflextions is an interactive experience that comes to life at night when art installations gets illuminated with LED lights, fire, black lights, photo luminescence and more. Each night also features live entertainment from the Riverhead Faculty Community Theatre, Peconic Ballet Theater, Riverhead High School Jazz Band and others. Free admission.

Grangebel Park, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead. artintheparkreflections.com

Ospreys: The Revival of a Global Raptor

Friday, August 16, 5 p.m.

The North Fork Audubon Society presents an educational event with the author of Ospreys: The Revival Of A Global Raptor Alan Poole. An associate of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Poole was the editor of the Birds of North America history series for 22 years and has been studying ospreys for well over 35 years. A wine reception precedes the talk and a book signing follows it.

Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. 631 275-3202, northforkaudubon.org

Paul Reiser with Opener Jeff LeBlanc

Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.

One of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Paul Reiser has spent more than 30 years acting in Oscar and Emmy Award–winning movies and TV shows, including the smash hit Mad About You. The show opens with a performance by East End musician Jeff LeBlanc. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60–$65, and there is a $10 dining minimum.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Dog Days of Summer

Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy a fun–filled family day on the Cutchogue Village Green at a multi-group adoption event and Eastminster Dog Show open to all dogs in attendance. There’s a $5 entry fee to get your pooch into the various novelty competitions, such as silliest walk and best kisser. There will also be an auction, food, prizes and surprises! Proceeds benefit the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1881 ext. 1, nfawl.org

Artists of Shelter Island Open Studios Event

August 17 & August 18, noon–5 p.m.

Artists of Shelter Island (ARTSI) welcome the community to explore the studios of 16 of Shelter Island’s esteemed artists—including Sally Jacobs Baker, Janet Culbertson, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Roz Dimon, Melora Griffis, Katherine Hammond, Megan Hergrueter, Karen Kiaer and others. Admission is free, but there is a treasure trove of art for sale.

Shelter Island, 16 art studios across the island, artsi.info