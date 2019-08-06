Race of Hope to Defeat Depression 2019 Breaks Fundraising Record

On Sunday August 4, more than 750 runners participated in the Fourth Annual Race of Hope to Defeat Depression, raising a record-breaking $275,000 for the cause. The 5K race was a part of the Southampton Week of Hope organized by the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF).

The race began on the steps of the Southampton Cultural Center with remarks by HDRF founder Audrey Gruss. Gruss expressed the importance of the cause, and thanked participants noting, “In the United States, depression is the leading cause of suicide, and affects more than 18 million adults each year. Among teens, depression and suicide rates are the highest on record. We are working to turn the tide on depression and suicide in this country, but we can’t do it without your help, so thank you all for coming out to support the cause today.”

Along with Gruss and HDRF board member Arthur Dunnam, race Co-Grand Marshals Sailor Brinkley Cook and Jack Brinkley Cook led runners along the tree-lined course. Participants ranged in skill level from competitive to beginners, and many chose to walk with a four-legged friend. Each participant received a shirt, finisher medal, reflective race hat and a long-sleeved 1/4 zip pullover. Those who placed in the top three received cash prizes, and top fundraisers were thanked for their efforts with prizes.

Notable participants included The Watermill Center’s Robert Wilson, Southampton Hospital’s Steve Bernstein, Hilary Geary Ross, Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Lisa M. Aery, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Martin Gruss, Campion Platt and his children, Samantha Gregory and Roberto Benabib with their daughter Carolina Gregory-Benabib, Somers Farkas, Janna Bullock, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Carol Mack, Tom and Clelia Zacharias, Susan and Joe Meyer, Serena Bowman, Nona Collin and Karen and Richard LeFrak.

Fundraising efforts were spearheaded by residents Jamee and Peter Gregory, Kim Heirston, Leonard and Judy Lauder, Marigay McKee and Bill Ford, Kitty & Bill McKnight III, Thomas C. Quick, Scott Snyder, Lisa M. Aery, Serena Bowman, Sharon Bush, Susan Gutfreund, Yaz and Valentin Hernandez, The Honorable and Mrs. Earle Mack, Margo M. and James L. Nederlander, Robert Nederlander, Hilary Geary Ross, and Clelia and Tom Zacharias.

The HDRF’s 13th Annual Luncheon on Wednesday, November 6 at the Plaza Hotel is fast approaching. Find more information about this event and the work of the HDRF at hopefordepression.org.